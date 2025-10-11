The Desk Jockeys bring funky southern-tinged jams to Dallas

It’s Homegrown Music Month at KXT. Tune in to hear music by The Desk Jockeys today on 91.7 KXT. And check back here tomorrow to see who is in the spotlight next.
The Desk Jockeys
From: Dallas
Goes well with: Phish, Vulfpeck
Why we picked them: This funky fusion, southern-tinged jam band has gained a wave of local support from a solid base of fans, recently selling out legendary venue Granada Theater—marking a milestone the group. Their live show is fun, and people are responding.
Fun fact: The 5 band members met at Southern Methodist University, and hail from all over the country—Atlanta, Tuscaloosa, Boston, Connecticut, and Kentucky.
Start here:
Where to hear: Keep an eye out for announcements about their annual Granada Theater show in 2026
Links to socials: https://linktr.ee/thedeskjockeys
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.