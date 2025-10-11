The Desk Jockeys bring funky southern-tinged jams to Dallas

The Desk Jockeys. Courtesy Aego Ventures

The Desk Jockeys

From: Dallas

Goes well with: Phish, Vulfpeck

Why we picked them: This funky fusion, southern-tinged jam band has gained a wave of local support from a solid base of fans, recently selling out legendary venue Granada Theater—marking a milestone the group. Their live show is fun, and people are responding.

Fun fact: The 5 band members met at Southern Methodist University, and hail from all over the country—Atlanta, Tuscaloosa, Boston, Connecticut, and Kentucky.

Start here:

Where to hear: Keep an eye out for announcements about their annual Granada Theater show in 2026

Links to socials: https://linktr.ee/thedeskjockeys

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.