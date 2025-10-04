Teenage Sequence brings London punk to Fort Worth

Teenage Sequence. Photo: 254 Media Productions.

It’s Homegrown Music Month. We’re spotlighting a different North Texas act every day in October. Check back tomorrow and tune in to KXT91.7 FM to hear music from our featured artists.

Name: Teenage Sequence

From: Fort Worth by way of London

Goes well with: A night bike ride through empty streets

Why we picked them: The brainchild of Dewan-Dean Soomary, Teenage Sequence draws from punk rock, disco, and house music. The end result is a synth and percussion-heavy sound with lyrics that are self-aware, cheeky and irreverent. Soomary said he is working on a new album that will integrate some of the musical heritage of his new home in Fort Worth.

Fun fact: Soomary has three pugs and has written several hours worth of songs about them, which he says will never be released.

Start Here:



Where to hear: Stay tuned for show announcements.

Links to socials: @teenagesequence