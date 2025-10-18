Reverend Horton Heat.

It’s Homegrown Music Month. Every day we’re celebrating a different local artist. Tune in to 91.7 KXT FM today to hear music from Reverend Horton Heat. And check back tomorrow to see who’s in the spotlight next.

Name: Reverend Horton Heat

From: Dallas

Goes good with: Social Distortion, The Cramps, Southern Culture On The Skids

Why we picked them: Classic rock and roller who got started in Deep Ellum

Fun fact: His music was featured and he also appeared on the TV show Homicide: Life on the Street

Start here:

When to see: Nov. 29, Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas

Links: Reverend Horton Heat | Official Website