Raw and emotional, Teethe is a band you’ll want to check out

Teethe. Photo: Wes Ellis.

Homegrown Music Month continues! Tune in to 91.7 KXT FM today to hear music from Teethe. And check back here tomorrow to see who’s in the Homegrown Spotlight next.

Teethe

From: Dallas

Goes good with: Granddaddy, Alex G, Momma, Low

Why we picked them: Teethe is one of the more exciting emerging bands around. Sonically, they’re equal parts indie rock, shoegaze, and slowcore – raw, ethereal and emotional. They even included a bit of their Texas roots with steel guitar on their new album Magic of the Sale.

Start here: “Magic of the Sale”

Where to hear them: Before Teethe head to Europe they will perform Oct. 18 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio in Denton

Website: https://winspear.biz/teethe









