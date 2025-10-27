Quentin Moore brings joy to the forefront with new album release in Addison

Quentin Moore carried an unshakable joy for his album release at The Addison Performing Arts Centre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dallas-based, Austin-grown neo-retro soul artist Quentin Moore celebrated the release of his new album Ride With You Saturday with his band The DaxTones, filling The Addison Performing Arts Centre with positive energy, joy, and a masterclass in performance.

DJ Casanova opened up the night and set the tone with R&B soul tracks like “Best of Me” by Anthony Hamilton, “Can’t Get Enough” by Tamia and “Let’s Do It Again” by The Staple Singers. Some folks even got up to dance during the DJ set, as Casanova dropped the wobble and cupid shuffle.

Casanova even got to warm up the stage singing a few songs with his falsetto style, and Quentin Moore made his entrance to a booming announcer as The DaxTones played a jazzy interlude.

From the jump, Moore brought powerful energy to the crowd, actively engaging with the audience throughout his whole set, going up and down the aisle through the seats, and getting fans to sing—playfully becoming the “Addison Performing Arts Centre choir.”

In the middle of the set, he took a moment to say, “I can’t do tonight without doing a song from my hero that we lost last week, D’Angelo,” before performing a rendition of the artist’s 1995 hit “Lady.”

At times, the performance carried the feeling of a soul preacher revival, echoing the passionate stylings of artists like James Brown. He made sure to make the show funky and entertaining—a mix of lively medleys and original music. All in all, if you’re looking to be uplift and entertained, go see Quentin Moore and The DaxTones any time you get a chance.

Stream the new album Ride With You anywhere you listen to music.

Quentin Moore & The DaxTones brought the party to Addison. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Quentin Moore’s crowd interaction is off the charts. Photo: Jessica Waffles

You could feel the passion coming out of Quentin Moore with every song. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The DaxTones band held it town tight for Quentin Moore’s album release party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The neon sign front and enter stage set the tone alongside the large roses about the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

All smiles from Quentin Moore. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd got a few surprises from Quentin Moore, adding to the jovial atmosphere. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Moore went into the crowd several times, giving a highly dynamic performance. Photo: Jessica Waffles

These guests didn’t expect a tap on the shoulder from Moore when they weren’t looking, surprising them and giving everybody a good laugh. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Seeing Quentin Moore perform was like watching a soul revival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd showed up early and filled out the room for Quentin Moore. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Casanova opened up the show both DJing and performing a few songs for the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Addison Performing Arts Centre lives in the heart of Addison as a haven for performing arts. Photo: Jessica Waffles

