Presley Haile’s arresting voice will stop you in your tracks

Presley Haile Photo: Columbia Records

It’s Homegrown Music Month! Every day, we’re highlighting a different act from North Texas. Check back here and tune in to KXT 91.7 to hear who we’re spotlighting.

Presley Haile

From: Hamilton (west of Waco)

Goes well with: June Carter Cash, Loretta Lynn

Why we picked her: Haile’s voice has an arresting, lived-in quality which immediately stopped us in our tracks — she is, simply, one of the most extraordinary talents to emerge from Texas in recent memory. Haile’s most recent EP, Off to Find a Sunny Day, also marked her major label debut. Her first full-length album is due next year.

Fun fact: Haile’s parents gifted her with a karaoke machine at the age of four, which kickstarted her lifelong love of singing and performing.

Start here:

Where to hear: Haile performs throughout Texas the rest of this year, including stops in Terlingua (Oct. 31), Rockport (Nov. 5) and Celina (Nov. 15).

Links: Website