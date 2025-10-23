Paul Schalda navigates new terrain on his solo debut

Paul Schalda. Photo: Jeffrey Lilles.

You can hear our featured artist, Paul Schalda, today on 91.7 KXT FM. And check back tomorrow to see who's in the Homegrown spotlight next.

Paul Schalda

From: Dallas

Goes good with: Harry Nilsson, Neal Francis, Michael Kiwanuka, Drugdealer

Why we chose them: The Staten Island native is best known for his work with Charles Bradley, Paul & The Tall Trees, Las Los and The Sha La Das. Now he will step out on his own and release his solo debut Lately on Nov. 7. Co-produced by Robert Ellis & Jeff “Skin” Wade, Paul calls Lately “an ode to the human experience, of leaving all my roots behind and navigating new terrain.”

Fun fact: Even though Paul grew up in Staten Island, he’s been a hardcore Mavs fan since 2006. He had a fandom dalliance with the team when they drafted Jason Kidd in the early ’90s but stopped following them when they traded Kidd in 1996, only to return to that allegiance a decade later. Then of course the team traded for Kidd two years after that. His longtime affection for the Mavs helped forge his bond with team broadcaster Skin Wade, who now works with Paul on the music side with his Skylark Soul Co. record label.



Start here: “Let Me Be” (produced by Adrian Quesada)

Where to see him: Nov. 15 at Tulips in Fort Worth, with Midlake.

Instagram: @paulschaldamusic