Listen up to Lord Huron ahead of North Texas tour stop

Lord Huron Photo: Christian Waite

Indie rock quartet Lord Huron might one of modern music’s best-kept secrets.

Led by singer-songwriter Ben Schneider, the Los Angeles-formed group fuses country, folk, pop and rock together to create a singular sound, one further enhanced by its distinctly cinematic style. Whether on stage or in its videos, Lord Huron’s catalog unfolds like scenes in a movie — striking, expansive and arresting.

The band is touring behind its latest LP, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, released earlier this year, and will pass through Irving and the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 27.

We’ve pulled together a playlist below to either familiarize you with their intoxicating sound, or stoke your anticipation for showtime.

“I Will Be Back One Day”

Just over a decade ago, Lord Huron released its debut album, Lonesome Dreams, a record Schneider said was inspired, in part, by old pulp fiction and dime-store novels. That woozy, faintly Western sensibility is evident in tracks like this one.

“The Night We Met”

If you know any songs by Lord Huron, it is doubtless this one, which shot to prominence in 2017 after being placed on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Taken from the band’s sophomore LP, 2015’s Strange Trails, it’s alternately haunting and romantic, tumbling along on a dreamy melody.

“Wait by the River”

A stately single from the band’s third album, 2018’s Vide Noir, this darkly beautiful tune might be the most deeply emotional song in Lord Huron’s canon — which is saying something.

“I Lied”

This vintage country-inclined tune feels ripped right out of the past — taken from the band’s fourth album, Long Lost, it also features a gorgeous cameo from Allen native August Ponthier, whose luminous vocals wrap perfectly around Schneider’s wounded tenor.

“Nothing I Need”

The lead single from the band’s latest LP, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, is a typically yearning tune and finds Lord Huron leaning ever harder into its mystical, country-folk sound — the climax of this song fairly soars on the pedal steel grace notes.

Lord Huron at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving. 8 p.m. Oct. 27. Tickets are $50-$246.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).