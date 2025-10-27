Last chance, Dallas: Grab your Homegrown Bites Vol. II vinyl this Wednesday

KXT and Whataburger have teamed up once again to bring Homegrown Bites Vol. II —a limited-edition 12-track vinyl LP of North Texas artists. Each Wednesday in October, KXT hosts have been stationed at select North Texas Whataburger restaurants from 12pm–1 pm to hand out this exclusive album free to the public.
At the giveaway in Richardson last Wednesday, nearly 100 fans were already in line by noon eager to get their free copy. KXT DJ Lesley James was on hand to keep the party going, and featured artist Matthew McNeal helped personally distribute the Vol. II records alongside her.
The giveaway was a whirlwind, and before long all the vinyl were gone and safely tucked away to go to their new homes.
If you’re still looking to snag your very own copy, the last chance to pick up a vinyl is this Wednesday October 29 at the Whataburger in Dallas located at 2741 N Stemmons Freeway, Dallas 75207.
Pickup starts at exactly 12pm, so come early to claim your spot in line. First come, first served while supplies last. Only 1 copy may be handed out to each guest.
Homegrown Bites Vol. II Tracklist:
- Adrian Quesada & Abraham Alexander – Like A Bird
- Dana Harper – Daydreaming
- Secrecies – Cathedrals
- Frankie Leonie – Blue Moon
- Silver Skylarks featuring Uncle Roy & Spice and Cure For Paranoia – The Math
- Cut Throat Finches – Moonbeast
- Ben C. Jones – She’s Fancy
- Ceci Ceci – Malos Modales
- Matthew McNeal – Catch And Release
- Vandoliers – Better Run
- Brave Combo – Mussolini
- Midlake – The Old And The Young
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.