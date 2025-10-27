Last chance, Dallas: Grab your Homegrown Bites Vol. II vinyl this Wednesday

Dj Lesley James (left) and Matthew McNeal (middle) handing out Homegrown Bites Vol. II at the Richardson Whataburger location. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT and Whataburger have teamed up once again to bring Homegrown Bites Vol. II —a limited-edition 12-track vinyl LP of North Texas artists. Each Wednesday in October, KXT hosts have been stationed at select North Texas Whataburger restaurants from 12pm–1 pm to hand out this exclusive album free to the public.

At the giveaway in Richardson last Wednesday, nearly 100 fans were already in line by noon eager to get their free copy. KXT DJ Lesley James was on hand to keep the party going, and featured artist Matthew McNeal helped personally distribute the Vol. II records alongside her.

The giveaway was a whirlwind, and before long all the vinyl were gone and safely tucked away to go to their new homes.

If you’re still looking to snag your very own copy, the last chance to pick up a vinyl is this Wednesday October 29 at the Whataburger in Dallas located at 2741 N Stemmons Freeway, Dallas 75207⁠.

Pickup starts at exactly 12pm, so come early to claim your spot in line. First come, first served while supplies last. Only 1 copy may be handed out to each guest.

Homegrown Bites Vol. II Tracklist:

Adrian Quesada & Abraham Alexander – Like A Bird Dana Harper – Daydreaming Secrecies – Cathedrals Frankie Leonie – Blue Moon Silver Skylarks featuring Uncle Roy & Spice and Cure For Paranoia – The Math Cut Throat Finches – Moonbeast Ben C. Jones – She’s Fancy Ceci Ceci – Malos Modales Matthew McNeal – Catch And Release Vandoliers – Better Run Brave Combo – Mussolini Midlake – The Old And The Young

The last copy handed out at the Richardson location. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Guests were kind enough to be patient in line for their vinyl. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Carol Ozlowski is a major KXT fan, and has been listening since day one. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Andre Black (of Matte Black Sund with Matthew McNeal) and his lovely daughter out at Whataburger in support of Homegrown Bites Vol. II. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Matthew McNeal fan Jill Darrow catching a picture with the man himself. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Longtime KXT fan Greg showed up in an OG KXT supporter T-shirt. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Some fans requested a special signature from Matthew McNeal on their record. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.