J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed fire up Dallas with high-octane Americana

J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed. Photo: Jordan Fraker

Homegrown Music Month kicks off today. Check back here – and tune in to KXT 91.7 FM – every day in October as we spotlight a different music act from North Texas.

Name: J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed.

From: Dallas

Goes well with: JD McPherson, The Black Keys (early era)

Why we picked them: Blazing a trail in the heart of Americana music, J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed have been quickly gaining traction as one of Dallas’ most powerful trios. Heavy on the rock ‘n’ roll, frontman Evans’s voice evokes grit of the past while bringing a modern edge. Drummer Spud Crowley and organist Matthew Vasquez push the groove and make each show feel like a train barreling down the tracks

Fun fact: J. Isaiah Evans started the new band just 2 years ago, and is also the leader of Dallas rock act The 40 Acre Mule.

Start here:

Where to hear:

October 17 : Double Wide w/ Sophie Gault + a very special surprise guest (Dallas)

: Double Wide w/ Sophie Gault + a very special surprise guest (Dallas) November 22: Trees during Deep Ellum Block Party (Dallas)

Links to socials: Find them on Instagram

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.