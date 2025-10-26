Inventive power pop, the nerdy DIY way, from Denton’s Fishboy

Fishboy.

Eric Michener, aka Eric Edward Fishboy

From: Denton

Goes well with: They Might be Giants, Daniel Johnston, the Mountain Goats

Why we picked them: Michener, who performs as Fishboy both solo and his band, has been hooking fans with catchy British Invasion-inflected indie pop for two decades. Michener tends to craft songs that tell unlikely stories – a snow cone artisan; a man who turns into a volcano; a broke musician using Buddy Holly’s ghost as a parachute – while touching on themes like patience and the nature of creativity.

Fun fact: Michener has long claimed he earned his nickname after swallowing a wiggling fish on a school field trip to a Dallas aquarium. Not actually true, he revealed during Fishboy’s annual Waitsgiving musical tour of the Denton Square this year.

Start here: “Greatness Waitress”

Where to hear: Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. with comedian Mary Houlihan at Get Records With Me, in Dallas.

Links:

https://yofishboy.com

https://www.instagram.com/yofishboy

https://www.facebook.com/yofishboyhttps://www.tiktok.com/@yofishboy