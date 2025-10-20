If you don’t know Fort Worth’s Shelby Stone, you will soon

Hey, it’s Homegrown Music Month. Tune in to 91.7 KXT FM today to hear music from Shelby Stone. And check back tomorrow to see who we’ll highlight next.

Shelby Stone. Photo: Chloe Barney.

Shelby Stone

From: Fort Worth

Goes well with: seltzer, lime and tajin

Why we picked them: Stone is a force to be reckoned with on stage. Over the summer she opened for Ray Wylie Hubbard and American Aquarium, whose members correctly assessed that she won’t be an opening act for long. In August, Stone performed her first headlining show. We’re sure it won’t be the last.

Fun fact: The University of Texas Arlington graduate didn’t envision herself working in music professionally. When she started college, she was a nursing major before switching to music industry studies.

Start here: Each Other



Where to hear: 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Armadillo Ranch in Azle; 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Concrete Street Amphitheater in Corpus Christi, 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at Pershing Hall in Austin

Links to socials: @theshelbystone