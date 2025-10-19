Homegrown Music Show: Teal Stripe, Youngtones, Stephen Like

“Destroyer of Worlds” by Fort Worth’s Clint Niosi premiered on the show this week—a spooky-leaning meditation on nuclear proliferation and the darker side of human nature. Celebrate the release this Saturday October 18 at Art House 8 in Fort Worth, with a lineup that includes Son of Stan, Sean Russell and the Cowtown Dugouts, Trash Puppies and more.

New shoegaze / dream pop Dallas band Ultra Bloom made their KXT debut with their debut single “Velouria”—driven by a love for pop vocal melodies that are nestled into loud, fuzzy, all-encompassing sonic landscapes.

We heard spooky vibes with “Freak Show” by Fort Worthian Jack Barksdale, ahead of his set November 6 at Southside Preservation Hall for the Fort Worth Songwriter Festival, a 4-day fest with over 2 dozen featured songwriters.

“‘Neath The Lonely Pines” from the 3-way collaboration by Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle and Dorian Marsh graced the air, and all three songwriters will also be featured at the Fort Worth Songwriter Festival in November.

Spooky single “Beulah Land” from Dallas artist Nathan Mongol Wells got a spin this week, and you can catch him live October 17 & 19 at the State Fair of Texas on the Levi’s Denim Club stage inside the Magnolia Beer Garden.

Upbeat nostalgic ukulele tune “Frankenstein” by Plano artist Jessica Maeve played on the show, ahead of her set Saturday October 18 at Legacy West’s Live Music Series, and her Arizona tour October 23 through November 28.

Teal Stripe

Dallas indie rock band Teal Stripe had their new single “Philistine” kick off the show this week, from their forthcoming album Forget—dropping October 21.

Catch the album release party Saturday November 8 at Aura Coffee in Denton, with support from Record Setter, Joe Gorgeous and Wish Kit. Teal Stripe with play the new album in its entirety; all ages show, show starts at 8:00pm.

Youngtones

Fort Worth native Luke Wade (leader of Youngtones) recently released new 7-track album Done and Dusted, and this week “Dark Magic” from the album hit the KXT airwaves.

Catch Luke Wade live Saturday October 25 in Granbury, TX for the Harvest Moon Masquerade Street Dance, during the free-to-attend 46th annual Granbury Fine Arts Festival.

Stephen Like

Written about his hometown of Garland, Texas, Pass Through Town reflects on the transformation of small towns into sprawling cities. The song captures the bittersweet feeling of watching familiar places fade—old houses replaced by larger homes, long-held values shifting, and memories paved over.

In its final verse, the story turns deeply personal, recalling his uncle’s pawn shop becoming a parking lot, the old town square, and the theater where his parents first met.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 10/16/25

“Philistine” – Teal Stripe

“Velouria” – Ultra Bloom

“Doom Scrolling (Dance Mix)” – House of Figs

“Dark Magic” – Youngtones

“Freak Show” – Jack Barksdale

“The Devil in Me” – Evan Boyer

“Beulah Land” – Nathan Mongol Wells

“Reanimator” – Chillamundo

“Queasy” – smothered

“Frankenstein” – Jessica Maeve

“Pass Through Town” – Stephen Like

“’Neath The Lonely Pines” – Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle, Dorian Marsh

“Destroyer of Worlds” – Clint Niosi

“O THIS” – Lily Taylor

“Drown” – Tela Bella

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.