Grand Prairie indie pop artist Son Chau made his KXT debut this week with his song “Kiss The Breeze,” from his brand new EP, Three Steps Forward.

We heard illustrious Dallas pop artist Sam Cormier‘s “dirtyu,” ahead of his full day of music Thursday October 16 at the State Fair of Texas, performing at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm & 7:30pm on the Bud Light Stage—centrally located in Cotton Bowl Plaza.

We caught the new single, “Lie With You,” by Dallas alternative songstress Amethyst Michelle this week, ahead of her opening for UK sensation Jade Bird’s sold-out show on Monday October 13 at Deep Ellum Art Company in Deep Ellum.

J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed kicked off Homegrown Music Month earlier this week, and we heard “Americana Radio” ahead of their set at Twangville’s 20th Anniversary Celebration on Friday October 17 at Double Wide w/ Sophie Gault and a surprise guest.

The Tabasco Birds‘ self-titled track “Tabasco Birds” got a spin, ahead of their live set next Friday October 10 at a Denton House Show. Find more info on their Instagram page.

Dallas folk country artist Dean Ray made his KXT debut with brand new single “Don’t Shoot The Songbird,” recorded at Sunland Sound in East Dallas.

Garage-punk Dallas band Overshare‘s “Ugly” got played this week, ahead of their show next Wednesday October 15 at Double Wide in Deep Ellum w/ Friday Boys & RTB2.

DFW / Austin artist Katrina Cain‘s “Gold” played ahead of her weekend adventure October 17-19 at Dripping Springs Songwriter Festival, where she’ll be playing various sets across the weekend.

Simon Flory

Fort Worth Americana artist Simon Flory hit the airwaves this week with his brand new single, “Truth Ain’t Hard To Find”—from his forthcoming album Man of Visions. A mix of bluegrass, folk, blues, and truth-telling style grit, Flory carries on the American tradition of passing down a folk tune about the times.

“I wrote this song to find my own truth to power, my own hope in solidarity, to question my own truths, and to recommit myself to truth against today’s pick-a-side partisan climate,” Flory said in a release about the single.

Catch Simon Flory on a Texas tour w/ guitarist Morris Holdahl this month:

Oct 16: Bastrop

Oct 17: San Antonio

Oct 18: Austin String Band Festival

Oct 19: Kerrville

Oct 24: Lubbock

Oct 25: Hico

Find venue details here

Brief Inner Mission

Brief Inner Mission brings together four college friends who first connected in San Antonio’s scene but trace roots across Texas. Fronted by Dallas-raised Claire Kirk, alongside Ben Radigan (Houston), Adan Guitierrez (San Antonio), and Jack Vela (Corpus Christi), the band shapes an eclectic, dream-pop–leaning sound that shifts fluidly across influences.

This week’s show heard their song “Only Joking” on the airwaves, from their new 14-track album Satellite 151—available for streaming everywhere and purchase on Bandcamp

Flickerstick

North Texas alt-rock staples Flickerstick return with “Your Heart Is A Fortress,” a soaring new track that channels the band’s signature mix of cinematic atmosphere and driving energy. The song comes as the first single from the band’s upcoming album SUPERLIMINAL, their first full-length record in over 20 years.

Catch the local legends headlining November 29 at Granada Theater in Dallas with rising post-punk/goth band Rosegarden Funeral Party.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 10/2/25

“Kiss The Breeze” – Son Chau

“dirtyu” – Sam Cormier

“Something So Divine” – Erin Kendell

“Truth Ain’t Hard To Find” – Simon Flory

“Tabasco Birds” – The Tabasco Birds

“Don’t Shoot The Songbird” – Dean Ray

“Only Joking” – Brief Inner Mission

“Ugly” – Overshare

“Lie With You” – Amethyst Michelle

“Americana Radio” – J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed

“I Was The One” – Learning Names

“Gold” – Katrina Cain

“Your Heart Is A Fortress” – Flickerstick

“NeuroFuzzy” – LemonTech

“I Take It Personally” – Rose Devika

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.