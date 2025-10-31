Homegrown Music Show: Nicole Marxen, Tonya And The Hardings, flowerbed

Fort Worth shoegaze band Trauma Ray‘s “Bishop” gave an eerie vibe, and you can catch them on a full US tour Halloween night October 31 at Cannery Hall in Nashville, plus stops across both coasts and the midwest. Find dates and tickets on their website.

Dallas rockers Aztec Milk Temple‘s “Money Cancer” got a spin, and lead singer Scott Tucker will be featured as a visual artist in upcoming art exhibition “Déjà Vu” next Friday November 7 at ARC Gallery in Deep Ellum. Opening reception 7pm-9pm, free to attend.

Dallas indie rockers Phantomelo had their recent single “Memorixe” hit the airwaves, and mark your calendar for their show December 13 at House of Blues Dallas.

Nicole Marxen

This week’s special Halloween show kicked off with “Fever Dream,” by Dallas gloom / darkwave queen Nicole Marxen, ahead of her West Coast Tour thru TX, NM, AZ and CA starting November 6, ending back in Texas Saturday November 15 at Love Buzz in El Paso.

Tonya And The Hardings

Lively Denton act Tonya And The Hardings just dropped their brand new sophomore single, “Alarma”—released on Idol Records. This punchy in-your-face track is perfect for spooky season with its eerie guitar intro and swampy pump rock-inspired riff. Lead singer Tonya Lincoln’s vocal interpretation of a siren from the story of The Odyssey is enticing, while also giving the vibe of a feminine roar.

flowerbed

We heard Fort Worth shoegaze band flowerbed’s latest single “leave” on the air, with two opportunities to catch the band live in North Texas: November 10 at Club Dada (indoor) in Dallas, and November 20 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios (Rubber Room) in Denton.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 10/30/25

“Fever Dream” – Nicole Marxen

“Ultimecia” – chungie

“Human Thing (Cakedog Remix)” – MATTIE

“leave” – Flowerbed

“Bishop” – trauma ray

“*” (Asterisk) – CURL

“Alarma” – Tonya And The Hardings

“Money Cancer” – Aztec Milk Temple

“ViolinT” – Henry the Archer

“I Don’t Want to Join Your Cult” – Claire Morales

“Deja Vudoo” – Atlantis Aquarius

“Repeater” – Goodnight Ned

“Memorixe” – Phantomelo

“13-12” – Sub-Sahara

“Scary World” – FEEVES

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.