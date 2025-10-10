Homegrown Music Show: AVRA BOOM, Spring Palace, The Plum Boys

Dallas post-punk and goth outfit Rosegarden Funeral Party usher in spooky season with “Blame and Burden,” a brooding, romantic track showcasing Leah Lane’s haunting vocals and the band’s darkly melodic allure. They embark on a Midwest tour October 22–31, play Arkansas November 1, and return home to Dallas November 29 at Granada Theater—supporting Flickerstick’s album release show.

Fort Worth psych rock band Orange Imagination hit the airwaves this week with “Garden Of Your Mind,” from their debut album Mirrors of the Mind. Catch them live Friday October 10 at Dallas Hemp Company, for their Elevated Dinner.

In the spirit of spooky season, we heard “Have You Met a Holy Ghost” by Jacob Metcalf and “I Played With Fire” by Cody Lynn Boyd—two artists whole gentle yet powerful spirits come through their recordings. Plus, we heard the KXT debut of Denison artist kyla bee‘s debut single, “Netherlands.”

AVRA BOOM

Dallas artist AVRA BOOM returns with her stirring new single “Guilty,” a moody blend of pop, R&B, and electronic textures co-produced with Alex Bhore and paired with visuals by Orion Salters.

Known for her soulful vocals and introspective songwriting, Avra continues to carve a space in North Texas’ indie scene with music that explores vulnerability, self-reflection, and emotional honesty.

Spring Palace

Fort Worth indie rock band Spring Palace have just released “Go For The Gold,” backed by their first-ever music video (with editing and camera work by their drummer Seth Gamez). Their name is inspired by the Texas agricultural exposition structure Texas Spring Palace of 1889, which was destroyed in a massive fire two seasons after being built.

Their sound pairs jangly guitars and dual vocals with a laid-back yet emotionally charged energy that feels distinctly their own.

Catch them this Saturday October 11 at ArtsGoggle in Fort Worth, the annual free fall arts festival in Near Southside, transforming Magnolia Avenue into a vibrant, day-long showcase 12pm-10pm of local visual art, live music, and community creativity. The band plays 3:25pm on The Chat Room Pub stage.

The Plum Boys

Straight out of Fort Worth, The Plum Boys’ new single “ROCKSTAR” is a punchy yet laid-back track that combines catchy hooks with crisp guitar riffs and charismatic vocals. The song highlights the band’s indie-alt style, blending relaxed grooves with melodic moments while showing the growth of their evolving musical identity.

The band is busy this month, with cool opportunities for you to see them live:

Thursday, October 16: Denton Main Street Presents -Twilight Tunes Series @ Wolff’s Park

Saturday, October 25: Supporting Black Tie Dynasty @ Ruins (Deep Ellum)

Thursday, October 30: The Big Top Tent Event @ Cirque du Horror (Denton)

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 10/9/25

“Blame and Burden” – Rosegarden Funeral Party

“LIARS COPS AND THIEVES” – FIT

“ROCKSTAR” – The Plum Boys

“Guilty” – AVRA BOOM

“Worn Out” – Secrecies

“Sydney” – Visitor Parking

“Garden Of Your Mind” – Orange Imagination

“Fool” – Retrophonics

“Kiss Again” – Alex Beane

“Netherlands” – kyla bee

“Have You Met A Holy Ghost” – Jacob Metcalf

“I Played With Fire” – Cody Lynn Boyd

“Go For The Gold” – Spring Palace

“We Bloom” – Goodnight Ned

“Noises and Neurosis” – Color Failure

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.