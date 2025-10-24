Homegrown Music Blog: Alex Jamal, Kaash Paige, The Capsules

Dallas / Florida artist Jenna Clark had the title track from her new album Deja Vu premiere on the show this week; “Deja Vu” explores recurring dreams she’s had over the years, including parts about her time living in a haunted house in Dallas 10 years ago, where she was the last living tenant before it was knocked down to build condos. Mark your calendar for the album drop November 21.

McKinney 7-piece Americana band Boxcar Lullaby‘s song “Down the Line” got a spin, from their latest EP Lo-down Hi-tone, because there just really isn’t enough rockin’ harmonica and fiddle solos on the radio these days.

Another premiere hit the air waves with “Arkansas Sunrise” by Jon Danforth, who grew up in Arkansas and now calls Farmers Branch home. He’s dropping his third full-length album, Natural State, on January 23.

We heard “Destroyer” from Fort Worth’s Black Tie Dynasty, and you can catch them live this Saturday October 25 at Ruins in Deep Ellum—with support from The Plum Boys.

Dallas artist Benton Lawson‘s new single “Running” gave us some killer riffs this week, showcasing his ever-growing relationship with existentialism, the natural world, and the romantic world.

We heard an unreleased single, “Starcrusher,” from Helium Queens, a Denton band who are actually seers of the future and come from the moon. Join their kickstarter from now until November 15 to help complete their second full length album, and catch them live Halloween night October 31 in Denton for a free show at Andersons Eatery and Distillery with Stallion Parts and Matthew & the Arrogant Sea.

Alex Jamal

From his upcoming album You Just Had To Be There, Alex Jamal’s brand new single “Fancy” got a spin on the air this week, ahead of the album drop October 31. In an interview with DeDe In The Morning, Jamal said the album is like “a time capsule,” ranging from him being a child to becoming a father.

Celebrate the album with at the You Just Had To Be There Festival November 1 at The Epic Theater in Grand Prairie— with a late ’90s and 2000s vibe live performances, retro gaming, food and vendors.

Kaash Paige

From her new album 2 Late To Be Toxic, lead single “GOD SAVE ME” opens the record of Dallas born-and-raised Kaash Paige. She’s known for blurring the lines between R&B and hip hop and the 11-track collection mirrors Paige’s own personal transformation. After stepping away from chaos, getting baptized, and embarking on a journey of accountability and spiritual growth, she’s now channeling that clarity into her music. Sonically, she’s returning to her R&B roots, but with a new sense of maturity and perspective.

2 Late To Be Toxic marks a pivotal new chapter. It’s her first major release since parting ways with Def Jam, where she was signed at just 18. Catch her live at a rare hometown show this Friday October 24 at Trees in Deep Ellum with support from Dee Gatti and Nobu Woods.

The Capsules

The lush aural soundscapes of McKinney / Dallas alt rock trio The Capsules graced the airwaves, with this first new music in over 10 years. “Machines” debuts alongside a brand new music video. Keep an eye out for their full album next year in the Spring.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 10/23/25

“Deja Vu” – Jenna Clark

“Down the Line” – Boxcar Lullaby

“Mood (Happiness in Motion)” – Stereo Friend

“Arkansas Sunrise” – Jon Danforth

“Half Moon Bay” – Don’t Touch Tiffany

“Running” – Benton Lawson

“Machines” – The Capsules

“No Good (I Try)” – Blue Babe

“Destroyer” – Black Tie Dynasty

“Fancy” – Alex Jamal

“Forever Coping” – Nationn

“GOD SAVE ME” – Kaash Paige

“Starcrusher” – Helium Queens

“All That Wanting” – Claire Morales

