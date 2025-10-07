Fort Worth’s Court Hoang takes his audience to new heights

Court Hoang. Photo: Austin Campbell

It’s Homegrown Music Month! Tune in to 91.7 KXT FM to hear Court Hoang’s music today. And check back tomorrow to see who’s in the spotlight next.

Court Hoang

From: Fort Worth

Goes well with: Jeff Buckley, Rufus Wainwright

Why we picked him: Any artist following up a record of the caliber of Hoang’s 2022 release Get Right would be — correctly — daunted, but not Hoang. He came back with a record inspired by seasons and split up into four distinct volumes. The project, Triptychs, was characteristically full of gorgeous compositions and thoughtful lyrics. Hoang is incapable of anything less than pushing himself, and his audience, to new, wonderful heights.

Fun fact: For “12:47 a.m.,” the lead single on Winter, Hoang sang live with the Mansfield Philharmonic.

Start here:

Links: https://courthoang.com/home