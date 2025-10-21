Phantomelo blends dreamy indie rock with a message for change

Phantomelo. Photo: Allison Pointer

Phantomelo

From: Arlington / Dallas

Goes well with: Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes

Why we picked them: This dreamy, surf-inspired indie rock band transports crowds into a world of their creation, leading the charge in dynamic performance and showmanship. Leader Will Rakkar’s songwriting explores the contrast between light and heavy, with gleaming melodies carrying substantial messages about climate change, the human condition and socio-political commentary.

Fun fact: Phantomelo’s t-shirts in their merch booth are made from recycled plastic bottles, supporting their vision to be an advocate of environmental change.

Start here:

Where to hear:

October 24: House show @ Arlington

December 13: House of Blues @ Dallas

Links to socials: https://beacons.ai/phantomelo

