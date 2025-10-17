Baba Kuboye just wants to make you feel good

Baba Kuboye Photo: Henry Oluwasegun Awolalu

Homegrown Music Month rolls on. Tune in to 91.7 KXT to hear Baba Kuboye’s music today. And check back here tomorrow to see who’s in spotlight next.

Baba Kuboye

From: Dallas

Goes well with: Fela Kuti, Talking Heads

Why we picked him: Kuboye, who has been based in Dallas for most of the last decade, is descended from Afrobeat royalty: His parents, Fran and Tunde, co-founded Lagos’ landmark Jazz 38 club, and his grand-uncle is perhaps the world’s most widely recognized Afrobeat artist: Fela Kuti.

Fun fact: Kuboye is the founder of Down 4 Whateva Entertainment, the first minority-owned, independent Afrobeat label in the United States.

Start here: