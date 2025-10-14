Jackson Scribner’s sonic wisdom belies his youth

Jackson Scribner Photo: Brendan Blaney

Jackson Scribner

From: Dallas

Goes well with: Lyle Lovett, Kings of Leon

Why we picked him: Scribner’s wise, evocative songs belie his relative youth — he’s barely out of his early twenties — and the caliber of musician found on his records, such as the recently released Depression Kids, speaks to the level of skill he brings to bear. After all, in the music biz, game recognizes game.

Fun fact: Scribner often performs as a duo with his brother, Levi, himself an accomplished musician.

Start here:

Links: https://www.jacksonscribner.com/