Grab a cold one and enjoy Chris J. Norwood and the Knockdown Dragout

October 29, 2025 by

It’s nearing the end of Homegrown Music Month, but we are still celebrating. Tune into 91.7 KXT FM to hear today’s featured artist.

Chris J. Norwood & The Knockdown Dragout

From: East Dallas

Goes good with: The tail-end of a hard day, a cold beer, and knowing that you even though you’ve gotten a beating, you’re certainly not out yet.       

Why we picked them: CJN&TKD are one of those special bands here in North Texas, equally inspired by the legendary Stax sound and years-upon-years of Dallas music tradition – They make quite the excellent mix, leading to a very unique sound!

Fun Fact: Their self-titled 2024 album was recorded at Audio Dallas Recording Studio (fka Autumn Sound Studio aka where Willie Nelson recorded his career-defining Redheaded Stranger).

Where to hear them next: Nov. 7 at the Kessler Theater with Ruthie Foster

Links: Facebook, Instagram