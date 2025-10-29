It’s nearing the end of Homegrown Music Month, but we are still celebrating. Tune into 91.7 KXT FM to hear today’s featured artist.

Chris J. Norwood & The Knockdown Dragout

From: East Dallas

Goes good with: The tail-end of a hard day, a cold beer, and knowing that you even though you’ve gotten a beating, you’re certainly not out yet.

Why we picked them: CJN&TKD are one of those special bands here in North Texas, equally inspired by the legendary Stax sound and years-upon-years of Dallas music tradition – They make quite the excellent mix, leading to a very unique sound!

Fun Fact: Their self-titled 2024 album was recorded at Audio Dallas Recording Studio (fka Autumn Sound Studio aka where Willie Nelson recorded his career-defining Redheaded Stranger).

Where to hear them next: Nov. 7 at the Kessler Theater with Ruthie Foster

