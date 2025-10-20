Get your ghoul on at these 15 spooky North Texas music events

Claire Morales performed as David Bowie at the Halloween Musical Cosplay event in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Spooky season is in full swing, and North Texas is jam-packed with Halloween events to get yourself a good fright & delight. From block parties to haunted candlelit concerts, special movie screening with live music and more—here’s shows to get your ghoul on and celebrate All Hallow’s Eve.

1. Nightmare on Industrial St. – A Halloween Tribute Show

Friday October 24

Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton

6:00pm doors / 6:30pm show

Homegrown artists take on tribute personas in this spooky fun-filled event. Performances: YELLOWBELLY as New Order/Joy Division, ALEX GORE as Blondie, TRENTON DENTON as Sheryl Crow, COSMIC FROWNIES as Built to Spill, SUN VALLEY SCARLET as Cage the Elephant, LLEWELYN as The Sex Pistols, SCARLETT DEERING as Coldplay

Get tickets here

2. Dallas Halloween Block Party 2025

Saturday October 25

3900 Block of Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Starts 6:00pm

Enter the haunting heart of Dallas at the annual Halloween Block Party—a night where the supernatural comes alive. Guests 18 and up are welcome to immerse themselves in an evening of enchantment, mystery, and otherworldly magic. For those 21+, sip on wickedly crafted cocktails in a spellbound sanctuary. Dance to the rhythm of live music that casts a bewitching spell, and witness jaw-dropping drag performances that blur the line between the living and the beyond.

Featuring a Halloween costume runway

This year unveils its first-ever Halloween Town Market, with local artists & merhants with enchanting goods and eerie crafts

No cover

RSVP on Facebook event page here

3. Return of the Creature from Punk in the ‘Burbs!

Saturday October 25

Guitars & Growlers, Richardson

Music at 7:00pm

Punk in the ‘Burbs returns to Guitars and Growlers in Richardson with a scary pre-Halloween show featuring heavy-hitting acts The Prof.Fuzz 63, Thyroids, and Heavy Meds.

No cover

RSVP on Facebook event page here

Thyroids singer and guitarist Kenny Ramirez. Photo: Jessica Waffles

4. Candlelight: Evening of Halloween Classics

Sunday October 26

Frontiers of Flight Museum, Dallas

8:45pm – 9:45pm

Get a unique experience as Candlelight concerts bring magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience inside the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas. The program includes spooky classics “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Halloween (theme)” by John Carpenter, a medley from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” by Danny Elfman, and much more—performed by Listeso String Quartet.

Get tickets here

5. Not Quite Halloween

Sunday October 26

The Cicada, Fort Worth

6:30pm doors / 7:00pm show

Torch Entertainment presents a Halloween party at beloved music venue The Cicada in Fort Worth. A costume-friendly night of ghostly fun, featuring performances by Pink Bowie, Hoping All Theories Exist, Innuendo, Matador, Paint Trails and more. Free candy to patrons in costume.

Get tickets here

6. “RE-ANIMATOR” — 40th Anniversary + Visceral Cuts / MirrorBox

Wednesday October 29

Texas Theatre, Oak Cliff

7:00pm doors / 7:30pm movie / 9:00pm rock show

Legendary analog horror score heroes Visceral Cuts return to Texas Theatre to rock out behind the screen. Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of horror sci-fi “Re-Animator,” the band will perform songs inspired by “Child’s Play,” “The Blob,” “Blood Rage,” “Frankenhooker,” “Pieces,” “Re-Animator” & more. Special guests MirrorBox open the rock show.

Get tickets here

Texas Theatre has a video on the movie screen encouraging attendees to go behind the screen for the concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles

7. Nightmare on Elm Street

Thursday October 30

Three Links, Deep Ellum

9:00pm

Say It With Your Chest DTX presents Nightmare on Elm Street, a Dallas mutual aid fundraiser. The organization helps support houseless communities by fund initiatives such as the Denton Water Project and Funky Town Fridge.

This Halloween weekend kickoff party will include a tattoo raffle for an appointment with Welcome Stranger Tattoo, a costume contest with cash prize, a spooky photo booth by All Hallows Productions, karaoke on the patio, and music by DJs Rooney and Diva Summer.

Get tickets here

8. “NOSFERATU” — with live score by The Invincible Czars

Thursday October 30

Texas Theatre, Oak Cliff

8:00pm show

Creating a unique blend of rock and chamber ensemble music, The Invincible Czars bring their new tastefully modern score for the 1922 German silent film “Nosferatu” (1922 F.W. Murnau) back to the Texas Theatre stage on October 30. The band borrows music from the classical realm in their scores. For “Nosferatu,” they chose Bela Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances in a nod to the fictional Count Orlock’s home turf and because the pieces were composed around the same time as the movie was made.

Special VIP tickets option includes front row seating and a screen printed Nosferatu show poster

Get tickets here

9. KXT presents Halloween Town Massacre

Friday October 31

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, Denton

7:00pm show

Rubber Gloves has a lineup that’s quintessentially Denton for Halloween night, showcasing the rock, polka-rock and punk sounds of Slobberbone, Brave Combo, and the Wee-Beasties.

Get tickets here

The Wee-Beasties performing at Three Links in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

10. Haunted Grotto Under the Sea

Friday October 31

Tarantula Tiki Lounge, Fort Worth

7:00pm-10:00pm

Tarantula Tiki Lounge’s night of underwater terror includes a delightfully spooky vendor market, with a stage of horror featuring a killer lineup brought to you by Planteray Rum. Performances by The Prof.Fuzz 63, The S.S. Castaways and Daughters of Evil.

No cover

RSVP on Facebook event page here

11. Another Tom Waits Halloween w/ Keegan McInroe & friends

Friday October 31

The Cicada, Fort Worth

8:00pm doors / 9:00pm show

For ten consecutive years, Keegan McInroe has been putting together killer bands and honoring the great Tom Waits with a Halloween in-character performance of the man himself.

In its eleventh year, featured performers include Ryker Hall, Hightower, Keegan McInroe & friends (Aaron Stanfield on drums, Patrick Smith on bass, Steve Hammond on keys, Zach Gilliam on guitar, Raina Wallace on vocals)

Get dressed up for a costume contest with cash prize

$10 cover, cash only

RSVP on Facebook event page here

12. Halloween Night

Friday October 31

Andersons Eatery and Distillery, Denton

8:00pm show

DAPC and 31 Days of Denton Halloween presents a free Halloween night show featuring live music from Helium Queens, Stallion Parts, Matthew and the Arrogant sea.

RSVP on Facebook event page here

Helium Queens. Photo: Alice Passon

13. Halloween Party featuring Reanimate1988

Friday, November 31

TUPPS Brewery, McKinney

6:30pm – 11:00pm

Dress up, grab some friends or a date, and get ready for another epic Halloween party at TUPPS Brewery in McKinney. Featuring live muisc from 80’s band Reanimate1988, The Grain Room will be open serving dinner, beer, hard seltzer and wine. Spooky specialty drinks will also be on the menu. Prizes will be given out for exceptionally creative costumes.

No cover

RSVP on Facebook event page here

14. Halloween Show

Saturday November 1

Armory D.E., Deep Ellum

10pm show

Live music for Halloween weekend in the heart of Deep Ellum on the Armoury D.E. patio with Neon Swami, Adieu Anais, Smalltoown, Blue Capricorn.

No cover

RSVP on Facebook event page here

15. Dia De Los Muertos Spooky Southside Night Market & Music

Saturday November 1

Our Taphouse, Fort Worth

6:00pm – 10:00pm

A night of culture & celebration—filled with live music by Milagro Texas Band, local artisans, creators and more. Wander through a one of a kind market featuring spooky art, handcrafted jewelry, and curious creations. Fuel your fun with tasty bites and cold brews from the bar at Our Taphouse.

Enjoy face painting, glitter tattoos, flash tattoo’s, balloons, and whimsical surprises throughout the night something for all ages to enjoy.

Dia De Los Muertos-themed costume contest with prizes

No cover

RSVP on Facebook event page here

Día de Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that traditionally includes food, drink and celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles

