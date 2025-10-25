Fort Worth’s xbValentine is raising the bar(s) for Texas rap

xbValentine. Photo:_@capturedbyjacob_

xbValentine

From: Fort Worth

Goes well with: Danay Suarez, Ana Tijoux

Why we picked her: Born Bianca Rodriguez, the rapper better known as xbValentine is one of the fastest rising Latina rhyme-slingers in Texas. Her major label debut, Forever and a Day, turned heads in 2023, and she’s kept up a steady pace ever since, dropping three scorching singles this year, including the recent “San Valentin.”

Fun fact: Her debut LP features guest spots from some heavy hitters, including Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Westside Boogie.

Start here:

Links: https://www.instagram.com/xbvalentine/