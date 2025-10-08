A moment of gratitude with Dorian Marsh. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dorian Marsh

From: Dallas

Goes well with: T-Bone Walker, Stevie Ray Vaughan

Why we picked him: It’s rare to find younger artists so deeply attuned to the history of the artform they are pursuing, but singer-songwriter Dorian Marsh stands apart. His music, utterly vibrant and of the present moment, draws heavily on the artistic tributaries of soul, folk, blues and gospel, connecting what’s come before with what lies ahead.

Fun fact: Marsh lives in a home once owned by Bishop Arts stalwart Sara Tillman, a site where legends like Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings also once laid their heads.

Start here:

Links: https://www.instagram.com/dorianmarshmusic/