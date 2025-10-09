We hope you are enjoying Homegrown Music Month. Tune in to 91.7 KXT FM to hear Denver Williams’ music today. And check back here tomorrow to see who we will highlight next.
Name: Denver Williams
From: Fort Worth
Goes well with: Fountains of Wayne , Teenage Fanclub, The Shins
Why we picked them: Great blend of everything cool that represents North Texas
Fun Fact: Used to front a psychedelic / alt band called Chillamundo.
Start here:
Where to hear:
Fri, Nov 14 – Dirty Water Saloon, Fort Worth
Sat, Nov 15 – Our Taphouse, Fort Worth
Links to socials: Denver Williams