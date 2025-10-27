Denton’s Saint Blonde fuses ’90s alt-rock with 21st century flair

Homegrown Music Month continues. Tune in to KXT 91.7 to hear Saint Blonde on the air today. And check back here tomorrow for our next featured artist.
Saint Blonde
From: Denton
Goes well with: All Time Low, Blind Melon
Why we picked them: This quintet took its time honing its sound. They first formed in 2018 before signing with influential label Pale Chord last year. Steeped in the crunch of ‘90s alt-rock with a pop-punk and bedroom pop gloss, Saint Blonde is working on its full-length debut, due out early next year.
Fun fact: Prior to signing its label deal, Saint Blonde had amassed more than 10 million streams of its songs on digital music providers.
Start here: