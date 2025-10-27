Denton’s Saint Blonde fuses ’90s alt-rock with 21st century flair

Saint Blonde. Photo: Big Picture Media

Homegrown Music Month continues.

Saint Blonde

From: Denton

Goes well with: All Time Low, Blind Melon

Why we picked them: This quintet took its time honing its sound. They first formed in 2018 before signing with influential label Pale Chord last year. Steeped in the crunch of ‘90s alt-rock with a pop-punk and bedroom pop gloss, Saint Blonde is working on its full-length debut, due out early next year.

Fun fact: Prior to signing its label deal, Saint Blonde had amassed more than 10 million streams of its songs on digital music providers.

Start here:

Links: https://saintblonde.com/pages/releases