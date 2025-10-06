Denton’s Claire Morales is an artistic force to be reckoned with

Claire Morales. Photo: Wesley Kirk

Claire Morales

From: Denton

Goes well with: Florence and the Machine, Cat Power

Why we picked her: Morales has always been an artistic force to be reckoned with, but the singer-songwriter took her craft to another level with her recently released LP, Lost in the Desert, her first full-length studio effort in seven years. Ambitious, dense and rich with intricate, melodic songs, it’s an extraordinary work of art from a multidisciplinary master.

Fun fact: In addition to the 10-song album, Morales also created a graphic novel to accompany and expand the record’s narrative.

Start here:

Links: https://www.clairemoralesmusic.com/