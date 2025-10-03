Bobby Patterson. Photo: KUTX

We’re celebrating Homegrown Music Month every day in October. Tune in to KXT 91.7 FM to hear music from today’s featured artist. And check back tomorrow to see who’s in the spotlight next.

Name: Bobby Patterson

From: Dallas

Goes well with: (All stages) of a Friday night out!

Why we picked him: Bobby is an absolute soul icon from right here in North Texas, bringing us incredible tunes since the ’70s. We couldn’t not pick him!

Patterson isn’t just an excellent performer, he’s also worked in virtually every aspect of the music business, from songwriting and producing, to running a label. His songs have been performed by other big acts including the Jeff Tweedy project Golden Smog and Albert King.

Start Here