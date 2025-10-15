Creatives Care Dallas, a game-changing healthcare program, launches Oct. 24

(left to right) Lauren O’Connor, Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart, Byron Sanders and Princess on stage announcing Creatives Care Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

On Oct. 24, musicians based in Dallas County will have access to a program which could not only change their lives, but potentially save them as well.

Creatives Care Dallas, a partnership between the Dallas Music Office and Arete Health Shield, officially launches later this month, and as first reported by KXT colleague Jessica Waffles in September, the program will create a badly needed safety net for musicians and their loved ones.

For a flat fee of $65 per month, the first-of-its-kind initiative will provide those who participate with access to virtual primary care, telemedicine, behavioral health services and zero-dollar co-pay prescriptions for the top 2,000 medications.

Membership in Creatives Care Dallas is open to any creative professional who lives in Dallas County and receives 1099, contract or project-based income. Participants are eligible to participate whether they currently have health insurance coverage or not.

“Our creative workforce is the heartbeat of Dallas’ cultural identity,” said Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart, director of cultural tourism and the Dallas Music Office, in a statement. “The arts are a powerful economic engine, and it’s our responsibility to support the people who keep that engine running and amplify Dallas as a city people want to visit.”

In addition to providing low-cost healthcare for its participants, Creatives Care Dallas will also donate proceeds to a designated nonprofit partner each year. According to press materials, the 2026 beneficiary will be Amplified Minds, a Dallas-based mental health nonprofit which offers free therapy, LGBTQIA+ support and group counseling.

“We’re honored to receive proceeds from the Creatives Care program,” said Lauren O’Connor, president of Amplified Minds, in a statement. “This support helps us provide free group therapy and vital mental health resources for our creative community—fostering safe, inclusive spaces where people can connect, heal and thrive.”

Participants can begin signing up for Creatives Care Dallas on Oct. 24 at this link.

Participants can begin signing up for Creatives Care Dallas on Oct. 24 at this link.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.