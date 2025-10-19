Claire Hinkle ignites Fort Worth with unapologetic “rockicana” flair

Claire Hinkle. Photo: Trenton Johnson

Claire Hinkle

From: Fort Worth

Goes well with: Brandi Carlile, The Black Crowes

Why we picked them: A firecracker with the smile of an angel and the tongue of a sailor, Hinkle’s brand of sweet and savage compliments her unfiltered songwriting—giving audiences a fresh Americana voice to key your ex’s car to. She delivers a killer performance, fronting a boisterous band with an infectiously vivacious energy. I like to think of her music as rock meets Americana—“rockicana.”

Fun fact: Claire Hinkle was recently featured on Western AF, recording a set with the renowned live performance video channel that focuses on documenting modern singers.

Links to socials: https://www.instagram.com/clairehinklemusic

