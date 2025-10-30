Cameron Smith shapes Fort Worth folk with heart and soul

Cameron Smith. Photo: Jessica Waffles

From: Fort Worth

Goes well with: Jesse Welles, John Prine

Why we picked them: Fifth-generation Texan on his father’s side, Smith is a testament to the roots of Fort Worth folk music—evolving from his start as a punk rock band leader (War Party / Sur Duda) into an Americana songwriter in his latest project Cameron Smith & the Slings. The band’s debut concept album, Gold & Rust ,is full of earthy tones, digging into the soul and weighing the deficit between life and death. HIs music has a healing quality that can put a listener’s heart at ease and invoke nostalgia of a simpler life.

Fun fact: Smith is the co-founder of Dreamy Life Records, a label that has helped release over 80 local albums/EPs—majorly contributing to the fabric of the North Texas indie community.

Start here:

Where to hear:

November 6 : Fort Worth Songwriter Festival @ Southside Preservation Hall. The festival runs throughout the full weekend November 6 – November 9

: Fort Worth Songwriter Festival @ Southside Preservation Hall. The festival runs throughout the full weekend November 6 – November 9 November 14 : Cattleman’s Patio

: Cattleman’s Patio November 15 : GUSTO’s burger bar (residency)

: GUSTO’s burger bar (residency) November 28 : Tannahill’s Music Hall & Lounge (in the lounge)

: Tannahill’s Music Hall & Lounge (in the lounge) November 29: Woodshed Smokehouse

https://linktr.ee/cameronsmithsongs

