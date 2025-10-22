Blast off to another world with Helium Queens

Helium Queens. Photo: Alice Passon.

Helium Queens

From: The Moon, but based in Dallas

Goes well with: Magdalena Bay, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Why we picked them: A staple of the Dallas music scene, Helium Queens stand out with glowing outfits, sci-fi sounds and theatrics. Formed in 2017, Helium Queens is continuing to perform and release music, with immersive shows coming to UTA’s planetarium and their latest single, “What is Love,” released this past February.

Fun fact: The band put together and performed a space opera set in their “YOUniverse” at the Artstillery in Deep Ellum in 2021, and at the Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff in 2022.

Start here:

Where to hear: Oct. 31, Anderston’s Eatery and Distillery, Denton; Nov. 20, UTA Planetarium.

Links:

https://www.facebook.com/heliumqueensfromthemoon

https://www.youtube.com/@HeliumQueens

https://www.instagram.com/heliumqueensfromthemoon