The Nancys brought the ruckus on the Chat Stage behind the Chat Room Pub at ArtsGoggle. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Walking up to Magnolia Avenue, attendees entering ArtsGoggle 2025 on Block 8 were greeted by the sweet smells of the food court, including the playful fragrance of kettle corn—signaling entrance into the all-out art and music festival in Near Southside, Fort Worth.

Stretching across 21 city blocks, the annual free festival transformed Magnolia Avenue into a living gallery and open-air concert. More than 1,000 artist booths lined the sidewalks, showcasing everything from handmade jewelry and surrealist paintings to experimental sculptures and vintage prints.

Meanwhile, nine stages scattered throughout the district pulsed with sound—featuring over 60 music acts that kept the energy rolling from morning until well after sundown.

Crowds meandered between food vendors, artists, and stages, their pace as leisurely or lively as they pleased. Families with strollers, couples on day dates, and groups of friends snapping selfies all seemed to find their place in the mix.

To make the day even more accessible, ArtsGoggle offered free parking and a complimentary trolley service connecting each block—removing barriers and inviting everyone, from curious first-timers to long-time locals, to join in and celebrate the culture that defines Fort Worth’s creative core.

TRVR? had a big crowd at his set on the West Stage at ArtsGoggle. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Massive crowds showed up to take a gander at ArtsGoggle 2025. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kids try their hand at spin fluid art with Hawaii Fluid Art. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There were over 1000 artist booths popped up at ArtsGoggle on Magnolia Ave in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The official T-shirt of ArtsGoggle 2025. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Songstress Rosy L on the Busking Stage at ArtsGoggle. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A family takes in a special moment in the kid fun zone at ArtsGoggle. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Hazen Hunter on the Busking Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jackdaw Folk Art packed out during ArtsGoggle 2025. Photo: Jessica Waffles

By The Good Night holding down the East stage at ArtsGoggle 2025. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The annual ArtsGoggle is fun for the whole family in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

