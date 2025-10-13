Walking up to Magnolia Avenue, attendees entering ArtsGoggle 2025 on Block 8 were greeted by the sweet smells of the food court, including the playful fragrance of kettle corn—signaling entrance into the all-out art and music festival in Near Southside, Fort Worth.
Stretching across 21 city blocks, the annual free festival transformed Magnolia Avenue into a living gallery and open-air concert. More than 1,000 artist booths lined the sidewalks, showcasing everything from handmade jewelry and surrealist paintings to experimental sculptures and vintage prints.
Meanwhile, nine stages scattered throughout the district pulsed with sound—featuring over 60 music acts that kept the energy rolling from morning until well after sundown.
Crowds meandered between food vendors, artists, and stages, their pace as leisurely or lively as they pleased. Families with strollers, couples on day dates, and groups of friends snapping selfies all seemed to find their place in the mix.
To make the day even more accessible, ArtsGoggle offered free parking and a complimentary trolley service connecting each block—removing barriers and inviting everyone, from curious first-timers to long-time locals, to join in and celebrate the culture that defines Fort Worth’s creative core.
