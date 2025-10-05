Carter Albrecht.

Today in Homegrown Music Month, we’re remembering Carter Albrecht, a musician who left us too soon. Tune in to 91.7 KXT FM to hear music from Albrecht today. And check back here tomorrow to see who we’ll highlight next.

Name: Carter Albrecht

From: Dallas (born in Kansas)

Goes well with: Wilco, the Jayhawks, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians (naturally, since he played with them), Local Natives and Dawes. Harmony-rich, heartfelt Americana rock.

Why we picked him: He was well-loved and an important part of the DFW music scene for years. He was shot to death in 2007 while banging on a neighbor’s door. Even years later, his music is celebrated, there is still interest in his discography, and he’s remembered as a “musician’s musician”, admired as much by peers as by fans.

Fun fact: Carter was classically trained with a degree in piano performance from SMU, and performed with local Dallas-area classical groups before turning fully to rock and songwriting.

Start here: Jesus is Alive… and Living in London, his solo album released posthumously in 2009 to hear the breadth of his songwriting and musical versatility.

Where to hear him: Carter left many recordings. In the band Sparrows, you can hear Carter’s work as a bandleader, songwriter, guitarist and keyboard player on the albums Rock and Roll Days from 2002 and Snowflakes from 2004. With Sorta, the popular 2000’s indie-band, you’ll hear Carter as more of an ensemble player, featuring his keyboard work and harmony vocals on the albums Strange and Sad But True from ’05 and Little Bay (’06). He joined Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians in 1999, and can be heard on their album Stranger Things, also released in 2006.

Links: Zac Crain’s obituary in D Magazine is a fine piece of writing.