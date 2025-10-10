10 North Texas songs for your Spooky season soundtrack

Something about Halloween gives way to the experimental, darker tones of music—the underbelly of the beast that doesn’t come out in the daylight. These 10 tracks from North Texas artists feel like the cinematic soundtracks for scenes of ghouls, monsters, vampires, and other visions that let imaginations run wild. Listen to this playlist top to bottom for a journey into the beautifully haunted corners of the homegrown scene.

“Blame and Burden” – Rosegarden Funeral Party

The new single from Dallas post-punk / goth rising stars Rosegarden Funeral Party kicks off the Spooky season playlist, with leader Leah Lane’s signature yearning power vocals at the forefront. Give in to the romantic gothic allure of the band on a Midwest tour October 22 – October 31, in Arkansas November 1 and back in Dallas November 29 at Granada Theater supporting Flickerstick’s album release show.

“Razed to the Ground” – Pinkish Black

Few bands embodied North Texas’ experimental darkness quite like Pinkish Black. The late Daron Beck’s haunting baritone and the duo’s synth-heavy doom sound carved out a space that blurred the lines between metal, goth, and avant-garde. “Razed to the Ground” captures that eerie brilliance—heavy, cinematic, and unmistakably theirs.

“Cries For Help” – NITE

The latest from spooky twin brother duo Myles and Kyle Mendez, NITE drops another hit in their synth-drenched darkwave dance discography. Catch them on a US tour from October 23 until November 10, with a stop in Dallas October 25 at Club Dada. In April, the group heads to Europe for 11 stops in Germany and 1 in Denmark. Full tour info on their website.

“Abacaxi” – Sub-Sahara

Dallas trio Sub-Sahara step into purely instrumental territory with “Abacaxi,” a tense and hypnotic track that thrives on rhythm and atmosphere. The song’s pulsing riffs and relentless percussion create a cinematic sense of chase—equal parts dance floor and fever dream. It’s proof that even without lyrics, Sub-Sahara can summon a world of shadow and motion.

“Reanimator” – Chillamundo

From the imagination of Fort Worth psychedelic songster Denver Williams, Chillamundo brings a warped psychedelic groove to the mix with “Reanimator.” Fuzzed-out guitars and eerie vocal layers swirl through a kaleidoscope of sound that feels equal parts spooky and surreal. It’s a trippy resurrection anthem—proof that Williams’ imagination knows no bounds, even in the afterlife.

“Psycho Killer” – Toxic Madness

Fort Worth hardcore outfit Toxic Madness tear into the Talking Heads classic with feral intensity. Their version of “Psycho Killer” trades the original’s nervous groove for breakneck riffs and raw aggression, transforming it into something straight out of a haunted basement show. It’s loud, unhinged, and perfectly fitting for spooky season chaos.

See the mayhem live November 1 at Firestation Skate Plaza for Dia De Los Muertos (Fort Worth) and November 13 at TX Tea Room (Deep Ellum).

“Pain in Love” – Battery Licker

Dallas industrial outfit Battery Licker deliver a dark, pulsating rush with “Pain in Love.” Metallic beats, distorted vocals, and grinding synths collide in a track that feels both violent and vulnerable—equal parts heartbreak and horror. It’s the sound of emotion short-circuiting, and a perfect addition to the playlist’s more sinister side.

“Human Thing (Cakedog Remix)” – MATTIE

Dallas avant-experimental artist MATTIE gets a feverish rework from producer Cakedog, transforming “Human Thing” into a glitchy, percussive whirlwind. The remix chops MATTIE’s ethereal vocals into fractured bursts over jittering breakbeats, creating something both human and otherworldly. It’s a chaotic groove that feels alive, like the push and pull of a Halloween night séance between dimensions.

“Tether” – Nicole Marxen

Dallas singer-songwriter Nicole Marxen weaves haunting melodies and immersive instrumentation on “Thorns.” Ethereal vocals drift over spacious, shadowy soundscapes, drawing listeners into a place of tension and beauty. Marxen melds elements of goth, industrial, and avant-pop, gaining her notoriety in the experimental space.

“Ode to Swamp Thing” – Trio Glossia

Denton / Dallas jazz trio Trio Glossia bring a cinematic, genre-blurring energy to “Ode to Swamp Thing.” With Stefan Gonzalez on vibraphone, Joshua Cañate on tenor saxophone and drums, and Matthew Frerck on stand-up bass, the trio crafts a sound that is both cerebral and energetic. Inspired by the character Dr. Anton Arcane from the Swamp Thing comics, the piece reflects themes of transformation and resilience.

“I was always a fan of [Swamp Thing] because although misunderstood as a monster in a cruel world with vengeance on his mind, he is also a romantic, scholar, and intellectual,” Gonzalez said in a review with The Stash Dauber.

