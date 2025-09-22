Citrus laying it down at the 3rd Psychedelic Panther at Tulips in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Psychedelic Panther Music Festival returned to Fort Worth last weekend for its third event, after hosting its first fest in 2022 and the second in 2023.

The 2-day North Texas music fest leaned heavy into psych-rock on Saturday (pictured), while Sunday offered a more ambient, moody, and progressive trip—save for genre-defying Helium Queens—transporting attendees to a world of kaleidoscopic creation.

The variety of the lineup complimented the event’s mission to create space for bringing community together and cultivating inclusivity. From the fuzz-drenched riffs of scum rock band Mean Motor Scooter, to the expansively dense synth sounds of Polarimetry, Psychedelic Panther remains a place for like minds to gather and share music.

At the heart of the festival was the now-iconic panther head sculpture on stage, designed by artist James Benjamin Maker, who returned to provide custom projections tailored for each band’s performance.

Beyond the music, the festival flowed with creativity from local artists. Booths included an exquisite glassware setup by Trippy Daddy Shop, unique psychedelic fashion by Jeff Zero Tie Dye and Tie Dye Express, expressive buttons and stickers by To Be Flair, and the nonprofit Transylvania Symphony Foundation, which helps provide instruments to underfunded arts and music programs worldwide.

Festival organizer Joe Guzman, also the frontman of Flow State and a cancer survivor, used the event to give back. Official Psychedelic Panther shirts, produced in partnership with Fort Worth’s Printed Threads, were sold to raise funds for cancer research through Biome Organics Inc., his newly founded nonprofit.

The weekend carried a steady current of good energy—chill vibes, vibrant art, and a crowd that felt as much a part of the show as the performers on stage. Psychedelic Panther continues to grow into more than just a festival; it’s a Fort Worth tradition in the making, one that blends music, art, and community into a singular immersive experience.

Red Admirals opened up the Psychedelic Panther weekend. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sammy Kidd from Mean Motor Scooter lets loose on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The psychedelic vendor village popped up all over Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Outside hangs between sets at Psychedelic Panther. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Atomic Rainbow brought wilid energy at Psychedelic Panther, complimented by kaiju imagery. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Daughters of Evil have a whole wicked vibe they bring to the party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Trippy Daddy Shop has the most immaculate glassware ever seen at a pop-up table. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dead Mountain Talk (DMT) was radiant on stage for Psychedelic Panther. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dead Mountain Talk’s debut album, Feed, is out now. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mean Motor Scooter closed out the first night of the 3rd Psychedelic Panther. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The proprietor of Psychedelic Panther, Joe Guzman (right), reflects during the first night of the 2025 festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Daughters of Evil gave their fan Justin a shout out from the stage for his birthday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Behind the scenes of the visual board with James Benjamin Maker. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Daughters of Evil gave it their all on stage for Psychedelic Panther at Tulips. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Psychedelic Panther shirts were provided by Printed Threads, and all proceeds from shirts benefit a cancer nonprofit created by Joe Guzman. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.