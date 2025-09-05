Charley Pride, seen here in Oct. 2019, contributed to “Alamo Bootleg” as one of his final projects. Photo: Charles Wolfe

Charley Pride’s voice — immaculate in its purity; a rich baritone not unlike a fine bourbon — is alive once more.

Five years ago this December, the country icon died in Dallas at the age of 86 from complications from COVID-19. Next month, his estate will release a new, previously unheard album Pride cut almost 40 years ago and never released.

Endlessly: A Tribute to Brook Benton will be released on Sept. 19 via Music City Records. That date is significant, as it would’ve been Benton’s 94th birthday — the South Carolina singer-songwriter died in 1988 at 56 years old.

Benton was a pathbreaking Black artist who moved between R&B and country, often blurring the boundaries between the genres, much as Pride himself would do about a decade after Benton’s first success. Although Benton had success in country music, it was primarily Benton’s R&B output which Pride sought to honor with this project.

Pride cut the album, which draws most heavily from Benton’s 1959-61 output, in the late 1980s at his CECCA Sound studio in Dallas, working with producer Bob Pickering and a clutch of locally-based musicians, all of whom lived in North Texas during that time: Bassist Chuck Rainey, drummer/percussionist Gene Glover, jazz pianist Fred Crane, guitarist Jerry Matheny and saxophonist Billy Briggs Jr.

“I was very excited to play on a Charley Pride recording where I would have one-on-one experience with this legendary music icon,” Rainey said in the liner notes for Endlessly. “As time went by, our personal relationship did grow. I have fond memories, admiration and respect of and for Charley.”

Pride was between record labels at the time (leaving RCA Records; joining 16th Avenue records), and the 10-song collection is a fascinating left turn for the staunchly traditional Pride — although Benton’s work climbed the pop charts (most notably with his 1959 Top Five hit “It’s Just a Matter of Time”), Pride also weaves in R&B, soul and a few Nashvillian flourishes.

The lead single, “Thank You Pretty Baby,” which is streaming now on all digital music providers, is goosed by Briggs’ sax, an electric piano and a rubbery, double-time beat — Pride’s singular voice rides the groove effortlessly.

Endlessly, which in its current incarnation sounds for all the world like a completely finished, polished album, was never released for unclear reasons.

In 2017, the reels for the project were discovered in a storage room in Pride’s production office in Dallas. In 2021, the year after Pride’s death, the tapes were transferred to multi-track digital audio files for mixing and mastering.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).