North Texas fall concert preview 2025: A-list arena shows, killer club gigs

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs during the 2025 “Peel It Back” world tour. Photo: John Crawford

North Texas has seen plenty of blockbuster musical performances on stages large and small thus far in 2025 — St. Vincent, Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, Paul Simon, Katy Perry and Post Malone, to name just a few — but the remaining months of the year promise just as many highlights to come, if not more. Here are a few forthcoming performances worthy of your attention and your hard-earned concert dollars.

September

Swell Season at Majestic Theatre (Sept. 12)

The folk-rock duo of singer-songwriters Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova are nearly two decades removed from the startling, Oscar-winning success of their low-budget romantic drama Once and its attendant soundtrack. After an 11-year break, the pair reconnected in 2022, and earlier this year, released the aptly titled Forward, their first album in 16 years.

Nine Inch Nails at Dickies Arena (Sept. 13)

It’s more than a bit odd to consider Trent Reznor and his collaborator Atticus Ross — together they are Nine Inch Nails — as Oscar-winning, A-list movie soundtrackers, particularly given the abrasive brutalism of NIN’s early catalog (if anyone guessed the author of “Closer” would someday score films released by Disney, well …). The current “Peel It Back” tour is the band’s first substantial U.S. run of dates since 2018.

Royel Otis at Bomb Factory (Sept. 19)

Australian indie pop twosome Royel Otis (that’s Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic) has made a sizable impression in a brief time. Formed in 2019, the group doled out two albums in 2024 (Pratts & Pain) and 2025 (Hickey, which dropped in August). Each captures the band’s precise fusion of woozy, almost psychedelic rock with elements of pop and New Wave.

More noteworthy September shows

Sept. 9: Bill Callahan at Sons of Hermann Hall; Swans at Granada Theater

Sept. 10: The Cowsills at Arlington Music Hall; The Hives at House of Blues

Sept. 11: Insane Clown Posse at Bomb Factory; Samia at the Echo Lounge & Music Hall; Marty Stuart at Longhorn Ballroom

Sept. 12: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion; Polyphonic Spree at Granada Theater

Sept. 14: Buena Vista Orchestra at House of Blues

Sept. 16: Tom Odell at Echo Lounge & Music Hall; Tomorrow x Together at American Airlines Center

Sept. 17: Father John Misty at Bomb Factory; James Taylor at Dickies Arena; Lil Wayne at Dos Equis Pavilion; Yo La Tengo at Longhorn Ballroom

Sept. 18: Laufey at Dickies Arena; S.G. Goodman at Kessler Theater; Tate McRae at American Airlines Center

Sept. 19: Lainey Wilson at Dickies Arena; Lake Street Dive at Texas Trust CU Theatre; Old 97’s at Billy Bob’s Texas; Raphael Saadiq at Majestic Theatre; Toad the Wet Sprocket at Longhorn Ballroom

Sept. 20: Benson Boone at Dickies Arena; Magnolia & Johnson Electric Co. at Rubber Gloves; Mon Rovia at Kessler Theater

Sept. 21: Ben Folds at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; David Duchovny at Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sept. 22: Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Sept. 23: Beach Fossils at Tulips

Sept. 24: Stereophonics at Granada Theater

Sept. 25: Addison Rae at South Side Ballroom; Bones Thugs-N-Harmony at Dos Equis Pavilion; Dandy Warhols at Longhorn Ballroom; Everclear at Legacy Hall; Haim at Bomb Factory; Red Clay Strays at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 26: Brian Jonestown Massacre at the Studio at the Bomb Factory; Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist at South Side Ballroom; I’m With Her at Majestic Theatre; Kaitlin Butts and Wade Bowen at State Fair of Texas; The Struts at Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sept. 27: Alabama Shakes at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Fat Daddy and TLC at State Fair of Texas; Jamey Johnson at Billy Bob’s Texas; Jimmie Vaughan at Longhorn Ballroom; The Rapture at the Studio at the Bomb Factory

Sept. 28: Beach Boys at Texas Trust CU Theatre; Charlie Wilson at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; La Reunion Nortena and La Furia Del Bravo at State Fair of Texas

Sept. 30: Dua Lipa at American Airlines Center

October

Wet Leg at South Side Ballroom (Oct. 8)

British indie rock quintet Wet Leg is one of the rowdiest, punchiest bands to emerge from the Continent in some time — led by vocalist-guitarist Rhian Teasdale, the band’s self-titled debut kicked down the door three years ago. Now, they’re back with a much-anticipated follow-up, Moisturizer, which arrived in July.

LA LOM at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (Oct. 10)

Los Angeles instrumental trio LA LOM (short for the Los Angeles League of Musicians) fuses everything from cumbia and chicha to surf rock and soul to create an eclectic, timeless sound unlike any other band out there. Its self-titled debut was released just last year; show up to this one and expect to be utterly captivated.

Renee Rapp at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Oct. 23)

Actress Renee Rapp first turned heads five years ago on Broadway, as a cast member of Mean Girls, before pivoting to a pop music career in 2022. The North Carolina native handled the shift well, building up a passionate fanbase, which received a new album, Bite Me, earlier this year.

More noteworthy October shows

Oct. 1: Dua Lipa at American Airlines Center; Wolf Alice at House of Blues

Oct. 2: Ice Cube at Dickies Arena; Lukas Nelson at Majestic Theatre

Oct. 5: Jon Batiste at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 6: Joshua Ray Walker at State Fair of Texas

Oct. 7: Disclosure at South Side Ballroom; Garbage at Bomb Factory

Oct. 8: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Oct. 9: Djo at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Keith Urban at Dickies Arena; Paul Oakenfold at SILO Dallas; Rilo Kiley at Bomb Factory; Shaboozey at Billy Bob’s Texas; Village People at State Fair of Texas

Oct. 10-12: Megan Moroney at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Oct. 11: Lucius at Granada Theater; The Lumineers at Dickies Arena; Paul Wall at State Fair of Texas

Oct. 12: Cold War Kids at State Fair of Texas; The Rocket Summer at Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Oct. 13: Jade Bird at Deep Ellum Art Company; Judy Collins at Granada Theater; Kylie Morgan at State Fair of Texas

Oct. 15: Lyle Lovett at Majestic Theatre

Oct. 16: Turnstile at Panther Island Pavilion

Oct. 16-17: Minus the Bear at Granada Theater

Oct. 17: Yola at State Fair of Texas

Oct. 18: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Legacy Hall; Hoobastank and Hawthorne Heights at State Fair of Texas; John Legend at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 19: Ella Langley at Billy Bob’s Texas; Teethe at Rubber Gloves

Oct. 20: The Cult at Will Rogers Auditorium; Twenty One Pilots at Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 21: Noah Cyrus at House of Blues

Oct. 22: T-Pain at Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 24: Halsey at South Side Ballroom; Kaash Paige at Trees

Oct. 25: The Mars Volta at Bomb Factory

Oct. 27: Lord Huron at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 29: Doechii at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 30: NBA Youngboy at American Airlines Center

Oct. 31: Nikki Lane at Granada Theater

November

Midlake at Tulips (Nov. 15)

Acclaimed Denton psych-folk sextet Midlake will release its sixth studio album, A Bridge to Far, just eight days prior to this gig. The band, working with producer Sam Evian, cut the new songs at their hometown studio, The Echo Lab.

Neko Case at Longhorn Ballroom (Nov. 23)

The idiosyncratic singer-songwriter is hitting the road in support of her eighth studio album, Neon Grey Midnight Green, which marks her first such release in seven years. Case, who recently authored her memoir, produced Green entirely herself, recording each song live with a full band.

David Byrne at the Music Hall at Fair Park (Nov. 28–29)

Singer-songwriter, visual artist and all-around iconoclast David Byrne is back for a two-night in support of Who is the Sky?, his first new work in seven years, his ninth solo album and the first since American Utopia, which spawned a Broadway production, a cast recording, a filmed version and a picture book.

More noteworthy November shows

Nov. 1: Lecrae at Bomb Factory; Mana at American Airlines Center; Noga Erez at Trees; Patty Griffin at Longhorn Ballroom

Nov. 3: The Beths at Studio at Bomb Factory

Nov. 4: Geese at Tulips; Mammoth WVH at House of Blues

Nov. 6: OK Go at House of Blues; Willie Watson at Sons of Hermann Hall

Nov. 7: Maroon 5 at American Airlines Center; Purity Ring at Granada Theater

Nov. 9: The Darkness at Echo Lounge & Music Hall; Ledisi at Majestic Theatre; Rhett Miller at Granada Theater; Rodney Crowell at Kessler Theater

Nov. 11: Jeff Tweedy at Longhorn Ballroom

Nov. 12: Little Simz at House of Blues

Nov. 13: Ben Rector at Dickies Arena; Bryan Adams at American Airlines Center

Nov. 14: The Black Angels at Tulips; Margo Price at Longhorn Ballroom; Sir Chloe at Studio at Bomb Factory

Nov. 15: Blondshell at the Studio at Bomb Factory

Nov. 16: Durand Jones & the Indications at House of Blues

Nov. 19: Futurebirds at Echo Lounge & Music Hall; Of Monsters and Men at Bomb Factory

Nov. 20: X at Music Hall at Fair Park

Nov. 21: Algernon Cadwallader at Rubber Gloves; Budos Band at Granada Theater; Craig Finn and Patterson Hood at Kessler Theater; The Faint at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; Lola Young at Bomb Factory; Tanner Usrey at House of Blues

Nov. 22: Leif Vollebekk at Kessler Theater

Nov. 23: Sir Woman at Cambridge Room at House of Blues

Nov. 24: Burna Boy at American Airlines Center; Jens Lekman at Deep Ellum Art Company

Nov. 25: Raekwon and Mobb Deep at South Side Ballroom

Nov. 29: George Clinton at Echo Lounge & Music Hall

December

Erykah Badu at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Dec. 10)

Perhaps we’ll finally get to hear the Queen of Dallas’ new studio album she recorded with the Alchemist — just before its scheduled Aug. 29 release, the LP was postponed with no explanation — but this date is centered around celebrating the 25th anniversary of Badu’s landmark LP Mama’s Gun.

The Polyphonic Spree Holiday Extravaganza at Majestic Theatre (Dec. 20)

It’s not the holidays in North Texas without a dose of choral pop-rock from homegrown heroes the Polyphonic Spree — the Tim DeLaughter-led ensemble will mark the 22nd anniversary of its “holiday extravaganza” by spreading the cheer in its inimitable way. Expect Santa Claus, Nutcrackers on stilts, balloon animals and real live reindeer.

Pentatonix at Dickies Arena (Dec. 21–22)

Another act rapidly making it a point to be home for the holidays is the Arlington-formed acappella group Pentatonix, whose catalog, at this point, is fully half Christmas and Christmas-themed albums. It’s been a few years since the latest one (that would be 2022’s Holidays Around the World), but it should be as easy as egg nog for the quintet to assemble a seasonally appropriate setlist.

More noteworthy December shows

Dec. 4: Andrea Bocelli at American Airlines Center

Dec. 5: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at Longhorn Ballroom; For King & Country at Texas Trust CU Theatre; Lindsey Stirling at Dickies Arena

Dec. 6: Marc Broussard at Longhorn Ballroom; Monica and Brandy at Dickies Arena

Dec. 10: Lady A at Texas Trust CU Theatre; The Lemonheads at Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Dec. 11: Belly at Granada Theater; Ryan Bingham at Billy Bob’s Texas

Dec. 12: Billy Strings at Dickies Arena; Tune-Yards at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

Dec. 14: The Lemonheads at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Dec. 19: Kem at Winspear Opera House

Dec. 20: Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears at Tulips; Leslie Odom Jr. at Winspear Opera House

Dec. 29: Mannheim Steamroller at Winspear Opera House

Dec. 30-31: Lights All Night at Market Hall

Dec. 31: Parker McCollum at Dickies Arena

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.