KXT’s Public Music Meetings give you a chance to hear unreleased music and determine which new songs will be added to our rotation. You will hear previews of songs then score them on a scale of 1-10 (1 being “It’s a skip,” 10 being “I’m turning up the volume,”)! KXT hosts will ask for your opinion on the songs and why you rated it the way you did.

Our KXT Public Music Meetings connect you with KXT hosts, other KXT listeners and music fans in North Texas. As a listener supported station, we value putting the power in your hands to choose the music you want to hear. Join us at our next meeting at Oak Highlands Brewery on Tuesday, September 16 at 7 p.m.

Oak Highlands Brewery is located at 500 Lockwood Drive, Richardson, TX. Craft beer, full bar and Brix Barbecue will be available during the music meeting. Oak Highlands Brewery is ADA accessible for guests. Find more venue information on their website. Open to all listeners 18 and up. This event is free, but seating is limited. RSVP to secure a spot!