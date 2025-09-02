KXT Homegrown Concerts kick off in Fort Worth with a wave of dreamy indie artists

Los Beckleys gave a stunner performance for the KXT Homegrown Concert series. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The KXT Homegrown Concert series kicked off last weekend for its first stop, in Fort Worth at Tulips FTW. The lineup featured Oak Cliff’s Los Beckleys, with Grand Prairie artist Alex O’aiza opening. KXT listeners showed up in droves to experience the dreamy alt-pop night, with both bands delivering stellar sets and getting the crowd moving.

Along with all the artists featured in the series, these standout musicians have frequented the airwaves of KXT—often making their way to rotation through the KXT Homegrown Music Show.

Alex O’aiza took the stage in his signature suit, busting out dance moves that took him all over the stage during his high-energy set. His Spanish-infused setlist grooved as he left it all on stage—singing with passion as beads of sweat dripped through his dark wavy hair.

The North Texas vibes continued with Los Beckleys, whose upbeat synth-drenched set included harmonies from frontman Albert Rivera and keys player Mollie Ramsey. They rolled through their songs with a cool ease that underscored their musical tact, while the crowd danced—singing along and eager for more.

When the band played a surprise cover of “Viento” by legendary Mexican rock band Caifanes, Tulips erupted in cheers, and some people even ran to the dance floor from the back of the room, “That’s my song!”

“This song is inspired by the words of Cher,” Rivera said before playing “Scared to Love,” an unreleased track. “Do you believe in life after love, or nah?” he said cheekily.

The night amplified homegrown artists and brought community together, kicking off the KXT Homegrown Concert series in style.

Los Beckleys headlined the first 2025 KXT Homegrown Concert at Tulips in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd made their way to the barricades for Los Beckleys. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mollie Ramsey on keys with Los Beckleys. Photo: Jessica Waffles

That bass line kicked hard with Los Beckleys. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The people were digging the Los Beckleys set at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Welcome home. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The full sound of Los Beckleys came to impress with a great set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Albert Rivera commands the stage at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Eric Cerda on guitar with Los Beckleys. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Alex O’aiza opened up the concert with showmanship energy. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd at Tulips got into the vibe early. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Alex O’aiza came on stage dressed to the nines for the KXT Homegrown Concert series. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A frozen moment with Alex O’aiza. Photo: Jessica Waffles