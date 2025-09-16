James Taylor, Father John Misty, Old 97’s: It’s a concert-crammed week in North Texas

Father John Misty Photo: Brent Goldman

Every so often, North Texas has moments where a staggering number of can’t-miss concerts pass through its various venues — this week, kicking off on Sept. 15, is absolutely one of them.

Rather than singling out just one to tell you about, we thought we’d round up 11 different artists worth catching over the next seven days.

James Taylor at Dickies Arena (7:30 p.m. Sept. 17)

Tickets are $38-$205.

A decade has passed since singer-songwriter James Taylor’s last album of original material (2015’s Before This World), but let’s be honest: Nearly every single person showing up to hear the six-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer perform is there to hear the classics like “Fire and Rain,” “Carolina in My Mind” and “Sweet Baby James.”

Father John Misty at the Bomb Factory (8 p.m. Sept. 17)

Tickets are $65.

Singer-songwriter Josh Tillman has carved out an acclaimed career under the musical moniker Father John Misty, pulling from folk, rock and baroque pop to create something utterly original.

Lil Wayne at Dos Equis Pavilion (7 p.m. Sept. 17)

Tickets are $43-$337.

New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne is a living legend with a giant pile of multi-platinum hits at this point, but continues adding to his legacy, as he did with this year’s Tha Carter VI.

Tate McRae at American Airlines Center (7:30 p.m. Sept. 18)

Tickets are $169-$758.

Pivoting from dance and reality TV to burgeoning pop stardom, Canadian-born singer Tate McRae has moved swiftly to headlining arenas on the strengths of singles like “You Broke Me First” and “Greedy.”

Laufey at Dickies Arena (7:30 p.m. Sept 18)

Tickets are $121-$493.

The Icelandic singer-songwriter deftly blends jazz and pop, and that combination has won her an ever-growing fan base, as she gears up to tour behind her third studio album, A Matter of Time.

Lainey Wilson at Dickies Arena (7 p.m. Sept 19)

Tickets are $153-$679.

Acclaimed country singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson has taken the slow and steady route to stardom, building up her catalog over the last decade and change. She’s on the road in support of her fifth studio album, Whirlwind, released last year.

Toad the Wet Sprocket at Longhorn Ballroom (7:30 p.m. Sept. 19)

Tickets are $48-$92.

Led by vocalist-guitarist Glen Phillips, this veteran alt-rock foursome officially reunited 15 years ago, and in 2021, released a new album, Starting Now. Expect warm-hued, richly melodic songs — classics like “Fall Down” or “Something’s Always Wrong.” Get there early to take in an opening set from KT Tunstall.

Lake Street Dive at Texas Trust CU Theatre (8 p.m. Sept 19)

Tickets are $59-$242.

This Boston-formed quintet blends pop, soul and jazz in thrilling fashion, all of it anchored by lead singer Rachael Price’s muscular, smoky and limber alto. Lake Street Dive is touring behind its latest LP, last year’s Good Together.

Raphael Saadiq at Majestic Theatre (8 p.m. Sept 19)

Tickets are $58-$155.

Although Raphael Saadiq first earned fame as a founding member of ‘80s R&B act Tony! Toni! Tone!, he branched out on his own in the 1990s and didn’t look back. The singer-songwriter and producer will pull from across his Grammy-winning catalog.

Royel Otis at the Bomb Factory (8 p.m. Sept 19)

Tickets are $59-$62.

Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic — together, they comprise the Australian indie pop duo Royel Otis — are two of the buzziest musicians on the planet right now. This date is part of a debut swing through America, in support of this year’s Hickey, the pair’s sophomore album.

Old 97’s at Billy Bob’s Texas (10 p.m. Sept 19)

Tickets are $28-$73.

The adored Dallas-formed foursome will swing through the Fort Worth Stockyards in support of last year’s American Primitive, and on the heels of being honored at this year’s Americana Honors & Awards with lifetime achievement trophies.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.