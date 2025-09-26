Homegrown Music Show: Stem Afternoon, After A Night of Unsettling Dreams, Shelley Q

Dallas’ Justin Pickard &The Thunderbird Winos had their song “UFB” on the air this week, ahead of their set October 4 at Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery for the Snaketoberfest XI Music Festival in Garland. Featured artists include Slow Moving Snakes, John Pedigo and Meredith Crawford.

Brand new single “Medicine Mountain” from Dallas singer Paige Hill premiered on the show this week, and she’ll play live October 8 at the State Fair of Texas on the Bud Light Stage.

“Suit in the Back” by Fort Worth rockers Quaker City Night Hawks was heard ahead of their show this Sunday September 28 at Ferris Wheelers with Ottoman Turks, Baby Snakes, and Christian Carlos Carvajal in Dallas.

We heard “Mixed Signals” from Carrollton psych-rock trio Citrus, from their new album Extract. Check out scenes from their set at Psychedelic Panther Music Festival last weekend.

Denton acts Slobberbone, The Wee-Beasties and Brave Combo all got music played this week, ahead of their KXT Presents show Halloween Town Massacre October 31 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.

Dallas electronic act Smoking With Strangers had their song “Running in Circles” from their new album Don’t Disappear premiere on the show, and you can celebrate the record release live this Saturday September 27 at Deep Ellum Art Co.

Stem Afternoon

Fort Worth psych dub collective Stem Afternoon’s latest single “Ornette” is a tribute to jazz great Ornette Coleman featuring guest saxophonist Keylan Stone.

Known for their mix of psychedelic rock, dub, and trip-hop, the band has been steadily building a catalog that includes Bandit From Beyond (2022), Seminary Gates (2023), and recent singles “Odd Job” and “Motorkit.” A full album is slated for 2026.

After A Night of Unsettling Dreams

A Night of Unsettling Dreams reflects on the ever-changing face of Dallas’ Deep Ellum in their new single, “Yeah, I Remember Deep Ellum.” The title for the nostalgic track was inspired by graffiti songwriter Lulio Guevara spotted after one of the neighborhood’s many transformations.

“The truth is places and people are always changing,” Guevara said in his submission, “but each of us just latches on to the version we enjoyed the most.”

Shelley Q

Shelley Q shares her latest single, “Run to the Moon,” a soaring blend of alternative folk-rock and soul. The Australian-born, Denton-based artist is known for pairing cinematic storytelling with raw emotional depth, continuing a journey that began with her earliest performances in rural Western Australia.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 9/25/25

“Yeah, I Remember Deep Ellum” – After a Night of Unsettling Dreams

“Drifter” – Glenn Goodspeed

“UFB” – Justin Pickard & the Thunderbird Winos

“Medicine Mountain” – Paige Hill

“Run to the Moon” – Shelley Q

“Suit in the Back” – Quaker City Night Hawks

Mixed Signals” – Citrus

“Ornette” – Stem Afternoon

“Up on a Mountain” – Ex-Regrets

“Until It’s Dead (Radio)” – The Wee-Beasties

“Bumblebee” – Brave Combo

“Your Excuse” – Slobberbone

“Running In Circles”– Smoking With Strangers

“Faded Memory (feat. Timecop1983)” – Jessie Frye

“Sleepless Through The Night” – Nite

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.