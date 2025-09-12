Homegrown Music Show: Scott Tixier, Crash Through The Floor, Mason Engler

Waxahachie alternative rock band Mountains Majesty made their KXT debut with “Happy Endings,” from their latest 14-track album Aspermont.

We heard the new single “Uri Geller’s Fine Silver” from Dallas punk-electro-grunge outfit Darstar, a song whose namesake is an illusionist known for his trademark television performances of spoon bending. Catch them live October 4 at GROWL Records in Arlington for Riot Girl Fest.

“Altered States” from Dallas band Night Terriers got a spin, ahead of their show Saturday, Sept. 13 at Double Wide with [DARYL] and Gentleman Rogues.

Brand new single “In Orbit” from Fort Worth alt rock band Pinkhoûse made its KXT debut, showing off the band’s years of chemistry in this spacey track.

Fort Worth Americana folk outfit Cameron Smith & the Slings released their new concept album Gold & Rust today, and last night we heard the premiere of “Shadows of the Moonlight.” Catch him at AmericanaFest Sept. 12 at the Cowtown Gitdown at Tennessee Brew Works in Nashville, Tennessee, presented by Hear Fort Worth.

We heard the latest single “Sweet Things” from Fort Worth duo Runaway Sky, and you can also catch them today at the Cowtown Gitdown.

The latest single “bitter taste of you” from Fort With indie pop artist TRVR? made its KXT debut last night, and you can catch him live Sept. 12 at Spinster Records for the Super Sad Song Show with Amanda Victoria and Ob.

Court Hoang‘s haunting “12:47a.m. (feat. Mansfield Philharmonic)” from his album Triptychs, Vol. 2 (Winter) hit the airwaves this week, ahead of his show Saturday Sept. 13 at Levitt Pavilion supporting Infinite Journey in Arlington.

Scott Tixier

French-born, Denton/Dallas-based world-class jazz violinist Scott Tixier dropped his new album Bonfire today, and we heard the second single from the album “Twin Power” make its KXT debut last night—a song about the unconditional love and tension of finding identity with his twin brother.

Bonfire is a violin solo project full of depth and introspection, using live loop effects, pedals, improvised in one take — no edits and no overdubs.

Catch his incredible live show Saturday Sept. 13 at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton for An evening with Scott Tixier, Leoncarlo Canlas and Buffi Jacobs—featuring immersive visuals from Joel Olivas, and a night you won’t soon forget.

Crash Through The Floor

Arlington alt pop-rock band Crash Through The Floor released their brand new EP Miscellanea last month, including this dynamic track “Nocturnal (Keep Me in the Night).”

They’re known for their high-octane shows, with frontwoman Kiara Mullins commanding the stage — along with lead guitarist Jacob Barton, rhythm guitarist Bre Hardin, bassist James Dolloff, and drummer Jared Berg — delivering tight, polished performances.

Catch them live 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at the West Main Arts Festival in Arlington. The fest runs from noon-7 p.m., featuring more than 25 local musicians and 70 visual artists.

Mason Engler

Young Arlington artist Mason Engler is best known for his guitar tutorials on social media, but in the past year has begun writing and producing his own original music.

“Everybody Lies” is the coming-of-age heartbreak third single from the indie artist, showcasing his wavy vibes and pop sensibilities.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 9/11/25

“Happy Endings” – Mountains Majesty

“Everybody Lies” – Mason Engler

“Nocturnal (Keep Me in the Night)” – Crash Through The Floor

“Uri Geller’s Fine Silver” – Darstar

“Altered States” – Night Terriers

“In Orbit” – Pinkhoûse

“Shadows of the Moonlight” – Cameron Smith

“Sweet Things” – Runaway Sky

“Got You Baby” – Kelvin Thomas

“bitter taste of you” – TRVR?

“Stop the Car” – Gracen Wynn

“12:47a.m. (feat. Mansfield Philharmonic)” – Court Hoang

“Twin Power” – Scott Tixier

“Blooming I.” – Leoncarlo

“Meadow” – Piper Byers

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.