Homegrown Music Show: Daisy Close, HERMIT TEETH, Isabella Fogg

We heard “Happier Now” by Dallas songstress Corina Grove, ahead of her show next Thursday September 25 at Ferris Wheelers supporting Rayland Baxter w/ Jackson Scribner and Hotel Satellite.

Dallas artist Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat had his latest bluesy single “Dusty Groove” get a spin, ahead of of his show November 25 at Tolbert’s in Grapevine.

“Cynthia Ann” by Fort Worth artist Stefan Prigmore premiered on the show this week, a song written in tribute to Cynthia Ann Parker. As a little girl, Cynthia was captured by the native American Comanches tribe in a raid on Fort Parker. She grew up to marry the warrior Peta Nocona, and had three children with him—one being the great and final Comanche war leader, Quanah Parker. She was later retrieved by Texas Rangers and US soldiers but never readjusted to white society and missed her Comanche family. Many times, she to tried to run away to rejoin her Comanche family but failed.

Catch Stefan Prigmore live on tour around his single release September 20 at the legendary Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe in Galveston, September 21 at Love & War in Plano, September 23 at Saxon Pub in Austin and September 24 at The Post in Fort Worth.

“Once Is Enough” by Fort Worthian Austin English made its KXT debut this week, from the artist’s debut full length album Boomerang. Catch him live Saturday September 20 at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth.

Daisy Close

Lavon, TX singer-songwriter Daisy Close is known for her duet with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show and as a season twenty-one American Idol contestant.

“The track”trust issues” is the first glimpse of her debut EP, I Don’t Wanna Feel Anymore, arriving late September. “This EP is a collection of the highs, lows, and messy in-betweens of the past twenty-one years of my life,” Daisy shares in a press release.

HERMIT TEETH

HERMIT TEETH is the musical alias of Dallas-based songwriter and producer Kevin Diomampo. “Fears (come true)” grew from a simple melody that felt like it was hiding something. The lyrics live in that space between dread and clarity, when the thing you’ve been bracing for finally arrives. “We kept the production bare, letting small imperfections and subtle moments breathe,” Diomampo said in a statement with the song submisison. “It’s less about telling a story, more about holding a feeling long enough to see what it turns into.”

Isabella Fogg

The debut single “Still” by Dallas native Isabella Fogg gave the singer her KXT debut this week. She and her twin sister Anna collaborated on the track, with Isabella on lead and Anna on background vocals.

The track grew from a simple chord progression Anna wrote, later brought to life by producer Barry Young—who has known the sisters since birth and handled the instrumentation, recording, mixing, and mastering. Originally from Dallas and now based in Denton and Gun Barrel City, the Fogg twins showcase a signature blend of sibling harmony that sets their sound apart.

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 9/18/25

“Still” – Isabella Fogg

“Happier Now” – Corina Grove

“Fears (come true)” – HERMIT TEETH

“Trust Issues” – Daisy Close

“Dusty Groove” – Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat

“King of the Delta Blues” – Carm Vecchio

“Cynthia Ann” – Stefan Prigmore

“Redbird” – Summer Lane Emerson

“Once Is Enough” – Austin English

“Valuation” – Clayton Serafy

“MAMA QUE HICISTE” – Rafa

“Matrix” – Cayuga All-Stars

“TIME & PLACE” – Coins Or Bubble Wrap

“Retrograde” – Chill Hill

“Cycles” – Danksy

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.