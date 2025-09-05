Homegrown Music Show: Cure For Paranoia, n0stalgia, Erick Willis

This week we heard “Low” from Denton psychedelic songwriter Claire Morales, from her new album Lost in the Desert. A visual artist as well as a musician, you can find the trippy graphic novella companion piece she created for the album on her Bandcamp page.

Americana powerhouse Evan Boyer‘s new song “Breakthrough” premiered on the show last night, and is out in the world everywhere today. Find the Dallas songwriter at AmericanaFest next week in Nashville, playing September 12 at Bassline Brewing Co. His set starts at 8:30pm.

Dallas alt-rock group Amethyst Michelle‘s “Forget” got a spin this week, ahead of their set September 9 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton for the “Real Human People Music” event benefitting the Denton Water Project. They perform alongside Robyn Harris, Mayhill and Atomic Rainbow.

“SANCTUARY” by Dallas artist Stan Fran Cisco made its KXT debut, and you can catch the multi-talented singer, beat maker and DJ every Sunday at TX Tea Room for the weekly Funhouse Sundaze event in Deep Ellum.

Dallas songstress Frankie Leonie had her latest single “Blue Moon” on the show, and you can catch her on a stacked lineup September 20 at Sons of Hermann Hall for Jackson Scribner’s album release party—featuring Angel White, Matthew McNeal, David Forsyth and Levi Scribner.

Speaking of David Forsyth, we heard “MercedesBenz” on the show this week, and you can catch him opening up the show this Saturday September 6 at The Post in Fort Worth for the Cory Cross & The Burden album release show, with additional support from Ryker Hall.

Cure For Paranoia

The latest single “No Brainer” from prolific musical collective Cure For Paranoia—fronted by fearless leader Cameron McCloud—dropped everywhere yesterday, and debuted on the Homegrown Music Show last night.

Celebrate the release with the band at the Louder Than Stigma event this Saturday September 6 at The Kessler in Oak Cliff. The event is hosted by and benefits Amplified Minds, a Dallas mental health awareness organization providing potentially life-saving services to those in need. Every 4 tickets purchased gets 12 people access to free mental health resources.

Cure For Paranoia headlines the show, with support from Dallas Sounds Amplified artists Sam Cormier, Remy Reilly and Gracen Wynn.

n0stalgia

“Play Pretend” is the latest single from 20-year old Garland musician n0stalgia. This artist is transmuting the pain of adolescence and a childhood stolen by COVID into layered indie rock / shoegaze music. Through feelings of disillusionment, he’s creating melodies that transform his experiences into something positive.

“Eventually I do want to get to a stage in life where people don’t feel alone when they listen to my stuff,” he said in an interview with @i.hatecarseatheadrest on Instagram. “That you’re not the only one going crazy.”

Catch n0stalgia’s first ever live show September 27 at Area 51 Food Park in San Antonio.

Erick Willis

“Thoughts & Prayers” from new album Day & Night by Fort Worth artist Erick Willis made its KXT debut, showcasing his powerful voice, busting with soul and southern attitude. He made an impression during his sold-out album release show at The Post last month, and this record stands up well.

Catch him live this Saturday September 6 at Warren’s Backyard in Granbury. And if you happen to be in Florida at the end of this month, catch him at the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest in Fort Myers Beach, alongside over 60 songwriters (including fellow North Texan Katrina Cain).

KXT Homegrown Music Show – 9/4/25

“Low” – Claire Morales

“Way of Living” – Animal Cruise

“Shake It Off” – Dana Harper

“No Brainer”

“SANCTUARY” – Stan Fran Cisco

“Forever Coping” – Nationn

“Play Pretend” – n0stalgia

“Forget” – Amethyst Michelle

“Blue Moon” – Frankie Leonie

“Breakthrough” – Evan Boyer

“MercedesBenz” – David Forsyth

“Campari & Soda” – Kirk Thurmond

“Thoughts & Prayers” – Erick Willis

“I’ve Got Guns” – Mary and the Matrix

“Bishop” – trauma ray

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.