Dua Lipa Photo: David Black

It feels like an oxymoron to suggest an artist headlining not one, but two nights at American Airlines Center is somehow flying under the radar, but that’s sort of what it feels like with Dua Lipa.



To be clear, the multi-platinum Grammy winner is anything but unknown — her pair of Dallas shows on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, the global pop star’s first North Texas gigs in three years, are very nearly sold out — but drawing more attention to her sleek, stylish catalog is never a bad thing.

The London-born singer-songwriter is touring behind last year’s superb studio album, Radical Optimism, and in a handful of American cities, she’ll be hosting pop-up stores where fans can grab exclusive merch, unique photo opportunities and immerse themselves in a high-tech spatial audio listening station – equipped, of course, with Radical Optimism.



Dallas is one of the six cities where Dua Lipa’s pop-up will open — and it will be located in Deep Ellum. The pop-up store will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Kettle Art Gallery (2650 Main St.) The stores are first come, first served, and open to the public — no ticket to the concert is required.

To help get you ready for Dua Lipa’s return to Dallas, here is a playlist surveying her career to date.

“New Rules”

This single, from her 2017 self-titled studio debut, is likely the song most first heard from Dua Lipa. It went number one in the United Kingdom, and is the Dua Lipa style in microcosm: Flirty, fizzy and all but scientifically engineered to make you wanna dance.

“Don’t Start Now”

Future Nostalgia was Dua Lipa’s sophomore album, which had the great misfortune to drop just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world. It’s a shame the record didn’t quite get the moment in the spotlight it deserved — this glittering disco-dusted hit is an example of how she refined and expanded her sound while retaining its dancefloor foundation.

“We’re Good”

Thus far, Dua Lipa has released expanded editions of her first two albums, loading them up with B-sides and singles not found on initial releases. For Future Nostalgia, this absolutely stunning, heart-bruised kiss-off is buried amid other remixes, but hugely deserving of heavy rotation.

“Houdini”

Radical Optimism, Dua Lipa’s third album, is a front-to-back masterpiece, a near-perfect balance of dense pop gloss and surprisingly vulnerable lyrics. This lead single is fueled by a stomping, relentless groove and some dazzling vocal effects which amplify the impact of her words.

“These Walls”

A spiritual sequel, of sorts, to 2020’s “We’re Good,” this bittersweet reflection, also taken from Radical Optimism, on the slow loss of a relationship is functionally a novella in less than four minutes — it’s gorgeous, melodic and the finest Dua Lipa track she’s yet created.

Dua Lipa at American Airlines Center, Dallas. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30–Oct. 1. Tickets are $35-$273.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).