Denton’s Zeke Forever explores vulnerabilities on gripping, danceable new LP ‘Jericho’

Zeke Forever Photo: ITSLAURRRRRRREN

Zeke Forever is a big believer in dancefloor catharsis.

In 2023, the Denton-based, non-binary R&B-pop fusionist released Overstimulation, an appropriately titled project which fairly explodes out of the speakers — its lead-off track, “Open!” evokes a dizzying fusion of gospel, pop, R&B, house and rap.

Now, two years later, the musician and producer (born Kenan McWilliams) — who counts B. Slade and Lady Gaga as artistic touchstones — is back with Jericho, a project billed as a far more introspective “sonic collage.” Yet, for all of its vulnerability, the 13-track Jericho, which drops Sept. 12, is no less immersive or engaging.

Jericho is a scrappy yet polished DIY plunge into Zeke Forever’s psyche, a leap made all the more remarkable by the artist’s own admission of not immediately realizing the impact of their work upon listeners.

“When I started creating this album, I thought I wanted to make something a little less real,” Forever said. “I kept saying I wanted to make a ‘dark disco album,’ whatever that means. I really tried to write dance records that wouldn’t reveal too much, but I just couldn’t write from that perspective this time around.

“A lot of these songs, and the album as a whole, became a creative place for me to process all the funky things going on in my life, which is always a little scary.”

Having made that leap, Zeke Forever is working on booking shows in support of Jericho, as well as a forthcoming remix of the project.

As far Jericho’s impact upon its listeners, Zeke Forever asks the audience to heed what they are being told.

“Say something — no one can know your wants and needs if you don’t,” Forever said. “Isolation can be useful when you’re trying to find yourself, but it can also be a trap if you’re just hiding from getting hurt again. … And … be present. I know that’s all way easier said than done — I still have to remind myself, too — but that’s exactly why I made an album about it.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).