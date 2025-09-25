KXT’s annual Homegrown Music Month, which unfolds over the course of October, is just days away.

To whet listeners’ appetites, we’re once again pulling the proverbial wrapper off a sizzling hot collaboration between the station and Texas icon Whataburger.



Following up last year’s satisfying assortment of local musicians, KXT is pleased to announce Homegrown Bites, Vol. II, a brand-new, 12-track compilation curated by KXT, and comprised entirely of North Texas artists.

Pressed on custom orange and white vinyl, this LP features a delicious line-up of artists and genres, who, “represent what Whataburger and KXT share in common — supporting and spotlighting what makes Texas special,” according to a press release about the project.



Artists appearing on this first volume include Adrian Quesada and Abraham Alexander; Dana Harper, Secrecies, Frankie Leonie, Silver Skylarks (feat. Uncle Roy & Spice and Cure for Paranoia); Cut Throat Finches, Ben C. Jones, Ceci Ceci, Matthew McNeal, Vandoliers, Brave Combo and Midlake.



So, how can you get your hands on this limited-edition release? You’ll have to stop by one of the five Whataburger locations in North Texas where KXT hosts will be stationed each Wednesday throughout the month of October from noon to one p.m. Those who stop by will get a free copy of Homegrown Bites, Vol. II.



The giveaways schedule:

Oct. 1: Grapevine Whataburger 2000 State Highway 26, Grapevine

Oct. 8: Frisco Whataburger, 705 University Dr. (at Hwy 380 and FM423), Frisco

Oct. 15: Texas Christian University Whataburger, 2401 W. Berry St., Fort Worth

Oct. 23: Richardson Whataburger, 1910 N. Coit Rd., Richardson

Oct. 29: Dallas Whataburger, 2741 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas



Be sure to check back on Oct. 1 at kxt.org, as we kick off Homegrown Music Month, our annual, month-long celebration of all things local.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).