Buffi Jacobs (left), Scott Tixier (center) and Leoncarlo (right) performing together at New Media Contemporary in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Summer may be winding down, but events in North Texas are ramping up for a wellspring of fresh ways to go out and support live music. From intimate album releases, to multi-day festivals and one-night-only experiences, September is packed with standout productions. Check out some highlights coming up this month all over the metroplex below.

Gold & Rust album listening party and Q&A w/ Cameron Smith

Thursday September 4

Blackstone Recording Studio, Fort Worth

7:00pm – 8:30pm

An intimate, exclusive vinyl listening session of Cameron Smith and the Slings’ debut album Gold & Rust, played in the actual room where it was recorded. Get to listen a week ahead of its official release, get the inside scoop on how the project came together, and learn about the inspiration behind this new concept album from the prolific Fort Worth songwriter.

Free with RSVP

2. Louder Than Stigma Fest ft. Cure For Paranoia

Saturday September 6

The Kessler, Dallas

7:00pm doors / 8:00pm show

Presented by mental health awareness group Amplified Minds during Suicide Prevention Month, this evening features Cure For Paranoia debuting their single “No Brainer,” alongside Dallas Sounds Amplified artists Sam Cormier, Gracen Wynn, and Remy Riley. The event includes a mental health activation area with resources, and an art auction featuring upcycled jackets created by local artists.

Get tickets here

3. Cory Cross & the Burden album release

Saturday September 6

The Post, Fort Worth

7:00pm doors / 8pm show

Come celebrate the new record from Fort Worth country artist Cory Cross, fusing classic country sounds featuring steel guitars and fiddle with his signature honky tonk garage rock energy. Supporting acts Ryker Hall and David Forsyth open up the show.

Get tickets here

Cory Cross performing at The Cicada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

4. FemmeFest 2025

Friday September 12 – Saturday September 13

– Saturday Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, Denton

7:00pm doors / 8:00pm show

An inclusive event benefitting Denton Bail Fund and Texas Equal Access Fund, this 2-day fest features femme artistry, including music, drag, burlesque, variety performances and more. Performers include Psyril Cybin, Nami Flare, Winter Sinclair and more.

Get tickets here

5. moonstone. self-titled album release

Saturday September 13

Club Dada (indoor), Dallas

7:00pm doors / 7:30pm show

Bringing their signature alt-pop rock flair wrapped in fishnets and disco balls, Dallas rising band moonstone. celebrates the release of their new album with a blowout show promising new songs, “twice the energy, and twice the tears.” The show is supported by Rain Division, Brave Days, & Adorn.

Get tickets here

6. An evening with Scott Tixier, Leoncarlo & Buffi Jacobs

Saturday September 13

Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton

7:30pm doors / 8:00pm show

Three trailblazing string players—Scott Tixier (Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste), Leoncarlo Canlas (The Polyphonic Spree), and Buffi Jacobs (The Polyphonic Spree, Elle King)—join forces for an immersive night of solo looping sets, cinematic soundscapes, and a collaborative finale that’s equal parts classical, jazz, ambient, and experimental. With live visuals from media artist Joel Olivas, this one-night-only Denton performance promises a multisensory journey where violin and cello become entire orchestras.

Get tickets here

The Helium Queens gave a stellar performance at day 2 of the 3-day Psychedelic Panther Festival event. Photo: Jessica Waffles

7. Psychedelic Panther Fest

Saturday September 20 – Sunday September 21

– Sunday Tulips FTW, Fort Worth

All day event

The third annual fest is hosting 12 bands across two days, amplifying psych and alternative acts from North Texas. Featuring a light show, live painting and art vendors, the full lineup includes Mean Motor Scooter, Daughters of Evil, Atomic Rainbow, Citrus, Dead Mountain Talk, Red Admirals, Driving Slow Motion, Helium Queens, Flow State (reunion set), Polarimetry, Lost Art Legacy and Curatorial.

Get tickets here

8. Rayland Baxter w/ Jackson Scribner, Hotel Satellite & Corina Grove

Thursday September 25

Ferris Wheelers, Dallas

Singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter brings his soulful blend of folk, rock, and indie-pop storytelling to Ferris Wheelers for a night under the Texas sky. Known for his warm vocals and introspective writing, Baxter’s live shows strike a balance between intimate reflection and big, sing-along energy. He’s joined by a strong North Texas bill featuring Jackson Scribner, Hotel Satellite, and Corina Grove, making this a can’t-miss evening of heartfelt Americana and indie sounds curated by Spune.

Get tickets here

9. Smoking With Strangers album release

Saturday September 27

Deep Ellum Art Company, Dallas

7:00pm doors / 7:00pm show

Dallas electronic outfit Smoking With Strangers returns with Don’t Disappear, their second full-length album. Founded by producer & DJ Jay Sustain, fans can expect an energetic set of brand-new songs delivered in one of the city’s most art-soaked venues. Every ticket includes a free digital download of the record, with exclusive merch available only at the show—making this release party both a celebration and a keepsake.

Get tickets here

Jay Sustain playing on the indoor stage at FLOWMOON. Photo: Jessica Waffles

